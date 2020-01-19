After four years of serving vegetarian and vegan diners in the Ferndale area, GreenSpace Cafe announced Sunday that it will close permanently on Feb. 1.

The brand's casual, carry-out location in Royal Oak, GreenSpace & Go, will remain open, according to a press release issued Sunday night.

"Issues with our landlord, leases, and finances have left no options," read a statement issued by the restaurant's owners regarding the downtown Ferndale spot. "We are deeply grateful to our amazing staff over these years, current and past, and our amazing customers. Alas, the healthy plant food market is still tiny even if vibrant and growing."

GreenSpace Cafe, 215 W Nine Mile in Ferndale, was an award-winning, plant-based restaurant and bar owned by Dr. Joel Kahn and family.

"Thank you again for your love, kindness, patronage, and health advocacy," said the statement. "GreenSpace Café, gift cards will be honored in the Ferndale location through the end of the month."

GreenSpace & Go will remain open at 8 a.m. Mon.-Sat. at 32867 Woodward in Royal Oak.

