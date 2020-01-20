The recent fires in Australia have caused a major crisis in the country, leaving dozens of people and millions of animals dead. About 10,000 miles away in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit, one restaurant wants to help.

Buy Photo Folk restaurant offers causal seating in Corktown. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Popular breakfast and lunch cafe Folk will host an Australian bush fire relief dinner to raise donations for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, $70, include bread and more from Detroit's Ochre Bakery and hot and cold seafood items by Motor City Seafood, owned and operated by New Zealand natives Matthew Wiseman and Staci Hayman. The dinner also has beverages paired by Royce Detroit owner Ping Ho and Australian desserts.

Buy Photo Folk restaurant offers causal seating in Corktown. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Folk co-owner Rohani Foulkes is from Cairns, Australia. She opened Folk in in 2018 with native Detroiter Kiki Louya. Foulkes, Louya, Ho and chef Sarah Welch also own Mink seafood restaurant on the same block as Folk, which is at 1701 Trumbull in Detroit.

Tickets for the fundraising dinner went on sale Monday and can be purchased via Eventbrite.com.

More: Restaurant Review: Folk in Corktown is beautiful

More: Gold Cash Gold restaurant to close up shop in Corktown next month

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/01/20/corktown-cafe-folk-hosting-australian-bush-fire-relief-benefit-dinner/4523018002/