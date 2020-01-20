It's no secret that women like whiskey just as much as men, and now local bourbon-loving women will have their own club so they can share their appreciation for the aged spirit.

The national Bourbon Women Association recently launched a Michigan branch, and they're looking for new members. A kickoff event is scheduled for Sunday evening at Charlie's Still on Main in Milford.

The Bourbon Women Association now has a Michigan branch and will host an event Sunday in Milford. (Photo: Bourbon Women Association)

Both members and non-members are welcome to the party, which is 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are free for members, $20 for non-members and include a welcome cocktail, a light dinner, tastings and goody bag. Representatives from bourbon brands will be on hand to talk about the spirits, answer questions and give a "Bourbon 101" course.

“Bourbon has such a rich history and many legendary women throughout it — it’s easy to fall in love with the story," said Bourbon Women Association branch liaison Carol Ormay. "And as the bourbon boom took off, women were just as interested as men in exploring this unique spirit and its many variations — but often, women felt patronized or ignored since bourbon is a ‘man’s drink.’"

Ormay said the goal of the BWA is to empower and educate women on the American spirit, and that the group's research has shown that women often prefer different styles of bourbons than men, particularly higher-proof spirits.

Advance registration is required for Sunday's event at Charlie's. Visit bourbonwomen.org to sign up or to learn how to join the Michigan branch. It's $50 per year to join, and gift memberships are available.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/01/20/michigan-gets-its-own-branch-bourbon-women-association/4504524002/