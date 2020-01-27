Michigan & Trumbull, a new Detroit-style pizza restaurant, is opening on the corner for which it is named this week.

Royal Oak native Kristen Calverley and her husband, Nathan Peck of Southgate originally opened Michigan & Trumbull in a food hall in Pittsburgh after they moved there and were dismayed they couldn't find the thick-crust pies Calverley grew up eating in Metro Detroit.

The St. Aubin Sausage pizza from Michigan & Trumbull (Photo: Courtesy of Michigan & Trumbull)

After moving home, they opened Michigan & Trumbull inside the Fort Street Galley while readying the Corktown restaurant, which is opening Wednesday. Calverlery says their liquor license should be in place a week later, and they'll host a grand opening then.

The menu at Michigan & Trumbull is largely deep-dish, square pizza, plus salads, roasted vegetable sides, fried appetizers and fried calzones called Boblo Boats.

Many of the pizzas have Detroit-centric names like the St. Aubin Sausage with fennel sausage, broccolini and Parmesan in addition to the red sauce and mozzarella. The Woodward is a white sauce pizza with baked ricotta, mozzarella, lemon zest, red pepper flakes and garlic oil.

Pies run $10-$15 and can be made gluten free for $1 upcharge.

Michigan & Trumbull is opening Wednesday at 1441 W. Elizabeth in Detroit. Call (313) 63-PIZZA or visit michiganandtrumbull.pizza. For now they're open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon. and Wed.-Sat. and 3-10 p.m. Sun. Hours will expand to midnight Thurs.-Sat. once the liquor license is approved.

Michigan & Trumbull Detroit-style pizza is set to open Wednesday in Corktown. (Photo: Michigan&Trumbull)

Replacing Michigan & Trumbull inside Fort Street Galley is Square Peggy's, a Sicilian-style pizza stand with slices and salads, also run by the team behind Michigan & Trumbull. It's at 160 W. Fort in Detroit.

