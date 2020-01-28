The D Loft Cafe opens Friday in Oak Park as a hub for food entrepreneurs
The D Loft Cafe is a new place for food businesses to get ahead.
Opening Friday in Oak Park, the cafe will act as a business incubator, giving entrepreneurs a space to grow their skills, develop a customer base and sell their products. The cafe is partnered with many food delivery apps like Door Dash, GrubHub and Postmates to get the food into more hands.
Flavor for the Soul bakery is one of the businesses operating inside the D Loft when it opens this week, along with chef Clinton Moore's Culiarian's Corner, dessert maker Uniquely Tailored Creations and Germaine Jordan's Blue VI Catering.
The D Loft is owned and created by Brandi Shelton, who calls it an "elite social space."
The D Loft Cafe, 13710 W. Nine Mile in Oak Park, will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 879-0750 or visit thedloft.com.
mbaetens@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @melodybaetens
Sign up for Detroit Dinner Bell, our food and dining newsletter
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments