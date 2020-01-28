The D Loft Cafe is a new place for food businesses to get ahead.

Opening Friday in Oak Park, the cafe will act as a business incubator, giving entrepreneurs a space to grow their skills, develop a customer base and sell their products. The cafe is partnered with many food delivery apps like Door Dash, GrubHub and Postmates to get the food into more hands.

The D Loft Cafe small business incubator opens Thursday in Oak Park. (Photo: The D Loft)

Flavor for the Soul bakery is one of the businesses operating inside the D Loft when it opens this week, along with chef Clinton Moore's Culiarian's Corner, dessert maker Uniquely Tailored Creations and Germaine Jordan's Blue VI Catering.

The D Loft is owned and created by Brandi Shelton, who calls it an "elite social space."

The D Loft Cafe, 13710 W. Nine Mile in Oak Park, will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 879-0750 or visit thedloft.com.

