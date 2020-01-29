Keeping up with all the food and restaurant news coming out of Metro Detroit is a full-time job.

Lucky for me, it's my job, and The Detroit News and I have another way to keep you on top of food-related news: our email newsletter, the Detroit Dinner Bell.

The Detroit Dinner Bell is a new food and dining newsletter from The Detroit News' restaurant critic Melody Baetens. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Get the details on restaurant openings, closings and other news, plus dining reviews, event announcements, recipes and food trend stories sent directly to your inbox. Sign up, and an email with all the biggest and most delicious stories of the week will be delivered to you each Friday morning so you can make your weekend food plans.

Besides stories from The Detroit News staff, the Detroit Dinner Bell will also have exclusive content, such as my tips, giveaways and other tidbits you can only get by checking out the newsletter.

Sign up today for Detroit Dinner Bell at detroitnews.com/newsletters to stay in the know. We'll be ringing in the first issue in February.

