Just in time for National Pizza Day, Feb. 9, Buddy's Pizza has announced its new partnership with food delivery app DoorDash.

To celebrate this alliance, pizza-lovers can get a free four-square pizza from Buddy's via DoorDash on Friday by using the code PIZZABUDDYS. Some restrictions apply, of course, and the deal is limited to the first 250 customers.

Buddy's Pizza offers a number of specialty pizzas, including the Greektown, the Belle Isle and the Six Mile. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

On Saturday and Sunday, get Buddy's delivered via DoorDash with no delivery fee. Order must be at least $12 and taxes and other fees may apply.

“While the majority of Buddy’s business is dine-in, off-premise — including delivery —continues to be a key growth area. As we look to expand, we are eager to utilize this partnership with DoorDash as a way to introduce new markets to the Original Detroit-Style Pizza,” said Buddy's CEO Burton Heiss in a press release. “DoorDash allows our current customers to have their favorite pizza delivered while also introducing Buddy’s to a brand-new consumer base.”

Besides Buddy's famous Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, DoorDash will also deliver salads, soup and pasta. To order Buddy's pizza via DoorDash visit doordash.com or download the app on your smartphone.

Before this, Buddy's was available through some third-party delivery services at some of its restaurants, but with this pairing, all locations will deliver via DoorDash.

More: Buddy's Pizza to open downtown with new menu, pizza by the slice

More: Michigan & Trumbull Detroit-style pizzeria opens Wednesday in Corktown

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Sign up for Detroit Dinner Bell, our food and dining newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/02/05/buddys-pizza-teams-up-doordash-offer-delivery/4669528002/