There's no law saying you have to go out to eat with your significant other on Valentine's Day weekend, but if you do, it's best to plan it out.

The romantic holiday is a boon for restaurants, which are getting over the January slump when folks are trying to watch what they eat and drink. Some have rolled out special multi-course dinners for the holiday and others are offering fun for single people.

To help you make your plans, here are some Valentine's Day specials and promotions planned for restaurants across the tri-county area. With the love fest being on a weekend this year, it's going to be even more popular than usual. This list is by no means complete, but I hope it inspires you to make your perfect plans.

Specials are for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, unless otherwise noted. Reservations strongly suggested or required, except where mentioned.

Detroit

San Morello: On the ground floor of the Shinola Hotel, this upscale Italian restaurant has some special a la carte entrees with wine pairings for V-Day — such as a barolobraised beef short rib plate for two — plus a tiramisu for two. 1400 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 209-4700.

American Coney Island: "Coneys by Candlelight" returns, bringing a romantic light to a low-key setting. Women get long-stem roses and couples can enjoy coney dogs with a warm glow. No reservations needed. 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit. (313) 961-7758.

MGM Grand Detroit: The fine dining spot Wolfgang Puck Steak will have specials for two, including crab-stuffed lobster tails, pan-roasted Nigerian tiger prawns and a Japanese A5 wagyu beef New York strip. The spacious TAP sports bar will have a surf-and-turf special and Palette Dining Studio buffet has the same, plus crab legs, grilled steaks and special desserts. 1777 Third, Detroit. mgmgranddetroit.com.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar: Recently celebrating its one-year anniversary, this downtown pizza restaurant is offering couples dinner for two that includes two 10-inch, heart-shaped pizzas, an appetizer of garlic knots and a bottle of red or white house wine for $50. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230 or mootzpizzeria.com.

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in Detriot is offering a Valentine's Day special for two. (Photo: Michelle Gerard, Michelle Gerard | michellegerardphoto.com)

Apparatus Room at Detroit Foundation Hotel: Chef Thomas Lents will present a multi-course, fixed-price menu with choice of entree that includes salmon or slow-braised beef short rib. There's also an option to upgrade to the prime chateaubriand for two. $95 per couple, $75 extra for chateaubriand. Feb. 14-15. Credit card required for reservation. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Nathan's Deli: Why not a Valentine's Day breakfast? Chef Chris Kinnun will take over this longstanding Detroit lunch shop with a four-course "heart beeting" menu featuring beet-pickled deviled eggs, beet green and almond salad, hash and a trio of crepes for desserts. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15. $40 at a community table, $90 per couple. 581 E. Jefferson, Detroit. https://bit.ly/2veqbfB.

Lady of the House: This Corktown favorite has a new public space, Gent, in the lower level. The bar, lounge and dining area will host a "Galentine's" event in celebration of female friendships. Tickets include a buffet of meats and cheese, champagne toast and music spun by Lady Fantastic. 8 p.m. Feb. 13. $40. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. ladyofthehousedetroit.com/events.

Grey Ghost: Roses & Rosé is the name of this meat-centric restaurant's five course feast from chefs Joe Giacomino and John Vermiglio featuring a dry-aged New York strip steak, carbonara grits and more, plus a rose and a glass of rosé for each guest. $85 per person, plus $35 for beverage pairings. 47 Watson, Detroit. E-mail events@greyghostdetroit.com to reserve.

Savant: Each couple can order from a four-course, fixed-price menu featuring choice of ratatouille confit byaldi, day boat scallops or waygu steak-fries for an entree. Meals come with a bottle of bubbly, too. $150 per couple. Feb. 14-16. At 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 Savant also has a dinner-and-show deal with the Detroit Opera House for a three-course meal, ride share and tickets to see French contemporary dance company Malandain Ballet Biarritz for $120 per person. 51 W. Forest, Detroit. (313) 285-9294 or exploretock.com/savant.

Smith & Co.: Chef Greg Antioho has crafted a four-course, fixed-price wine dinner for Valentine's Day for $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated. 644 Selden, Detroit. (313) 974-7100.

Mario's: This Cass Corridor staple is serving surf and turf dinners for $95 per person Feb. 14-16. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

The Whitney: A "Night to Remember" package includes a four-course dinner at the Whitney and transportation to and from the Detroit Opera House where you'll have main floor tickets for French contemporary dance company Malandain Ballet Biarritz. 5:15-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $150 per person. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. thewhitney.com/events/A-Night-to-Remember.

Kresge Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts: Enjoy a three-course meal, champagne toast and performance of Cabaret 313 and Christine Andreas's show "Piaf – No Regrets." 7 p.m. Feb. 15. $65. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. http://bit.ly/2tvRdyN.

The Kitchen by Cooking with Que: Enjoy an intimate, five-course vegan feast prepared by Chef Que. The plant-based meal will be served by candlelight and fresh roses. Guests can bring in their own wine with no cork fee. 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 6 p.m. Feb. 16. $150 per couple, $50 for dozen roses, $39.99 for dozen vegan chocolate-dipped strawberries. 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. facebook.com/thekitchenbycwq.

Wayne County

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse: This romance package includes a bottle of wine, two entrees, a shared dessert and a night at the Holiday Inn with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. $179 per couple. 17123 North Laurel Park Drive, Livonia. (734) 245-4152 to reserve. Package available at Farmington Hills location, too.

Tria: Located at the Henry luxury hotel in Dearborn, Tria's Valentine's Day menu has raw oysters, a seafood platter for two, spinach and feta stuffed chicken breast, pappardelle pasta and other features. 300 Town Center, Dearborn. (313) 253-4475.

Rusty Bucket: If your Valentine is a little one, take them to this national chain for a free meal. Kids 12 and younger can eat free from the kid's menu and get a "cupid cup kiddie cocktail" as well. There are four Rusty Bucket locations in Metro Detroit, including 18785 Traditions Dr. and 15400 Sheldon, both in Northville. myrustybucket.com.

Aqua: This European-Asian fusion hot spot will have a special fixed-price menu on Valentine's day that showcases what they do best: steaks and seafood. 413 N. Main, Plymouth. (734) 335-7474.

Magdaleno Ristorante: This Italian staple downriver has a few specials for the holiday, including a three-pound tomahawk steak for two with potato casserole, broccolini and a bottle of Amarone wine for $155. 152 Elm, Wyandotte. (734) 283-8200.

White Castle: Maybe you're just not a white-tablecloth type of couple, or you both really like tiny cheeseburgers. White Castle returns with its Valentine's Day dining-in special, which allows guests to make reservations at their favorite location. Of the around 20 locations in Metro Detroit, at least 15 of them are offering Valentine's Day reservations in a decorated dining room, including the 17431 Dix Road restaurant in Melvindale. Visit whitecastle.com to reserve.

Oakland County

Frame: Chef Michael Barrera brings an "old school steakhouse" vibe to Frame's kitchen for Valentine's Day. The multi-course meal includes shrimp cocktail, steak tartare, wedge salad, two types of steak with sides and sauces and carrot cake for dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15. $70 per person, sold in pairs. Beverage pairings available for an additional cost. Inside Joebar, 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

B. Nektar: This event is aimed at single people or those who don't want to celebrate the lovey-dovey holiday. Road Dogz Hotdog and Sausages will have specialty dogs, and the brewery will have a special batch of Chocolate Coffee Sanchez, which is raspberry mead with chocolate and coffee. Party starts around 7 p.m. 1511 Jarvis, Ferndale. facebook.com/b.nektar.

Three Cats Cafe: A "petite degustation" dinner with five courses, including a morel mushroom bisque and an entree of braised lamb with wild mushroom risotto. Large, communal tables available. $49 per person. Offered Feb. 13-15. Reservations required. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 288-4858 or reserve through the RESY app.

Seasons 52 in Troy will offer this red velvet cake layered with raspberry white chocolate mousse and raspberry purée on Feb. 12 as part of its Five Days of Valentines promotion. (Photo: Seasons 52)

Seasons 52: This upscale chain is offering Five Days of Valentines with different specials and exclusive menu items each day, Monday through Feb. 14. Couples who get engaged at Seasons 52 on Valentine's Day get a complimentary toast every time they dine for one year. 1000 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 362-9752.

Eddie V's: This high-end national chain is hoping to entice couples to celebrate early with complimentary Chambord truffles and a complimentary glass of Moet imperial Brut or Moet Rose to share at the end of your meal on Feb. 13. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319.

Ocean Prime: A romantic and special restaurant for any occasion, this Cameron Mitchell restaurant will feature roasted sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi with champagne cream on Valentine's Day. 2915 Coolidge Hwy., Troy. (248) 458-0500.

Ocean Prime in Troy will feature sea bass over Alaskan king crab gnocchi with champagne cream on Valentine's Day. (Photo: Chris Casella)

Pernoi: At one of the area's hottest new fine dining destinations, Pernoi's chef Luicano Del Signore is plating a five-course menu with entree choices such as Rohan duck breast, sea bass, roasted rutabaga steak and Iowa Wagyu beef. $115 per person. 310 E. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 940-0000.

Cafe Cortina: Known for its romantic setting, fire places and Italian fare, Cafe Cortina was recently named one of the most romantic restaurants in the country by Women's Day magazine. For Valentine's Day, the restaurant will have many features on the menu, including diver scallops from Maine, bone-in aged black Angus steaks, house-made pastas and desserts and more. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Macomb County

Detroit Pho & Crab: A great restaurant for sharing and perfect for groups, in case you wanted to bring all your loved ones out to dine. This Vietnamese restaurant is known for its massive shellfish combos, seafood-in-bag dishes, po boys and fun tropical drinks, including frozen cocktails. 26680 Dequindre, Warren. (586) 486-4290.

Tipsy McStagger's: For something more low-key but still fun, this Irish bar and grill has a three-course dinner that includes two glasses of wine and live entertainment. 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14. $40 per couple. 7280 E. 12 Mile, Warren. (586) 806-4481.

Terry's Terrace: Through most of the month this lakeside staple will have special lobster dishes including lobster ravioli, lobster-stuffed cod, lobster tacos, surf and turf and more. 36470 Jefferson, Harrison Township. (586) 463-2671.

Unwined Winery: This new-ish spot is offering a four-course dinner with wine pairings for $60 per person. 6 p.m. Feb. 14-15. 47653 Van Dyke, Shelby Township. unwindedwinery.simpletix.com.

