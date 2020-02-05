Detroit's popular vegan pop-up Street Beet is returning to 3rd Street Bar to bring its plant-based meals inspired by American fast food back to the Cass Corridor.

Starting Thursday, Street Beet will set up shop inside the Wayne State University-area hangout for dinner service from 5-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun. and 5-11 p.m. Mon. Unlike their last tenure at 3rd Street, this one has no end date planned.

Street Beet will serve vegan food at 3rd Street Bar in Detroit. (Photo: Chris Gerard)

Chefs Meghan Shaw and Nina Paletta are stressing that there will be short wait times for this service, unlike their frenzied one-offs at other bars that had them running out of the sought-after vegan junk food before the scheduled service was over.

The chefs plan to continue this residency at 3rd Street until they open their own restaurant.

The completely vegan menu has fake chicken sandwiches, a patty melt with a Beyond Meat burger patty, phony cheesesteaks, a vegan "fish" sandwich, meatless versions of Taco Bell favorites, an assortment of loaded french fries and a vegan dessert.

Many items on Street Beet's menu can also be ordered gluten-free.

3rd Street Bar is at 2636 Third in Detroit. Find Street Beet at streetbeetdetroit.com.

