Dining calendar

New Orleans favorites at Mudgie’s Deli: Through Feb. 25 this popular Corktown restaurant will serve a menu inspired by the Big Easy in celebration of Mardi Gras. Enjoy gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp po’ boy, a muffaletta and more. Mudgie’s also recently celebrated 12 years of business and added some new menu items like a porchetta sandwich, a Cubano Mixto and a smoked tempeh wrap. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or mudgiesdeli.com.

Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown will have New Orleans specials on deck through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25. (Photo: Mudgie's Deli)

Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Enjoy a meal of Hungarian chicken paprikash plus all the fixings. Arrive early because the last event of this kind sold out in less than three hours. Non-members are welcome. 4:30 p.m. Sat. $15. 111 Gates, Detroit. (313) 554-3518.

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspired by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby runs through Sunday. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

Hazel’s Crab Trap at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: This bright Birmingham destination will experience a seafood takeover for several weeks this winter. Expect a menu of stone crab, a Florida delicacy, plus conch fritters, grouper Reuben sandwiches, alligator bites, gumbo, vegan “crab” cakes and more. Hazel’s Crab Trap runs through Sunday. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Visit HRD.Kitchen to make reservations.

Michigan Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: More than 130 Michigan breweries will share samples of around 840 beers and other products. 1-6 p.m. Feb. 22. $55, includes 15 tokens. 4500 W. River NE, Comstock Park. MiBeer.com.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22. $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Coast To Coast For Gleaners Dinner at Magnet: Local cyclist Tim Winterfield is riding his bike across the country to raise $20,000 for Gleaners Community Food Bank. To help kick-off his fundraising, area chefs Brad Greenhill, Dave Mancini, Doug Hewitt, John Vermiglio, Joe Giacomino and Jess Hicks, joined by Elie Boudt of Elie Wines, will present a multi-course dinner to help raise funds and awareness for Winterfield’s cause. 7 p.m. Feb. 24. $125. 4842 Grand River, Detroit. sevenrooms.com/experiences/magnetdetroit/raising-funds-and-having-fun-5319468331

Black History Month Dinner at Frame: Chefs Max Hardy and Taz are collaborating to present a six-course meal in celebration of Black History Month. Both seatings will be enhanced with speed painting demonstrations by visual artist Gerald Collins. Main courses include crispy fish collar, braised short rib and low country egg pie for dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $70 per person, plus tax and service fee. Wine pairings available for an additional fee; there is also an a la carte bar. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

An Alice-Inspired Cocktail Party at the Whiskey Parlor: Bartenders Raven Love and Andy Falk will mix up drinks that pay homage to everyone’s lost little girl, such as the Knave of Hearts, Cheshire Grin, Jabberwoky and more. The party also has a DIY cupcake bar courtesy of Cakes N’ Bakes. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25. 608 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. (313) 961-3043.

Carnevale at PizzaPlex: This Southwest Detroit pizza restaurant will celebrate Carneval like the Italians later this month. Grab a mask there or bring your own and join in the party which has food, drinks and photo opps. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $25. 4458 Vernor, Detroit. pizzaplex.com.

Taste Fest 2.0 at International Institute: Sample cuisine from a variety of chefs, caterers and local food entrepreneurs. Admission includes three meal tickets; additional tickets can be purchased at the fest. 4-9 p.m. March 21. $10. 111 E. Kirby, Detroit. ettngood.com.

Taste Fest 2.0 is at International Institute in Detroit next month. (Photo: Taste Fest)

Ladies Sling the Booze at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special edition of Tammy’s Tastings cocktail course. Learn about mixology, history of women bartenders and taste samples. 7-9 p.m. March 26. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org/eat/ladiesslingthebooze.

Eastern Market Brewery History Walking Tour: Take a stroll around the market and learn about pre- and post-prohibition breweries in this area. Tickets include guided tour, a pint of beer and a gift from Motor City Brew Tours. 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 Also April 25, May 24, July 19, Sept. 20, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. $30. Start at Eastern Market Brewing Co., 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Dining news

M.C. Wiches to become Woodchips Express: Oxford sandwich shop M.C. Wiches will close Feb. 22 and reopen as fast-casual concept Woodchips Express. Inspired by the owners' Lapeer restaurant Woodchips Barbeque, Woodchips Express will serve build-your-own bowls and wraps using a variety of fresh toppings. 40 N. Washington St. Oxford 48371. (248) 572-4790. There was an M.C. Wiches location in Ferndale which closed last year.

Three Cats shines at charity event: A friendly competition among a handful of local restaurants was part of the annual Sliders, Spuds and Soup(er) Bowl Cook-Off in Birmingham last month to raise funds for the Variety Children’s Charity. The Critics’ Choice for best sliders and spuds went to Clawson restaurant Three Cats, and the panel of judges picked Crispelli’s Bakery & Pizzeria for best soup. The People’s Choice winner was also Three Cats.

