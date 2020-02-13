Sadly, six or so weeks into the new year, the Detroit restaurant trend for 2020 so far is closings.

West Village neighborhood bar and restaurant Craft Work will host its last service on March 7, managing partner Christian Stachel confirmed to The Detroit News Thursday. He said there wasn't one major reason for the closing and he and owner Hugh Yaro have been working for a while to try to save the business, which opened in late 2013.

Buy Photo Cozy neighborhood restaurant Craft Work served oysters and other shareable dishes. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

"There's a great many things that we've been trying to put together and we wish we had more time," said Stachel, who came on board to Craft Work just recently, in September.

"We're thankful to note that so many people loved the space and the vibe and perhaps us in many ways, and just doing everything we could to perhaps become the eclectic, funky neighborhood spot that maybe the city needs more of," he said.

Chef Aaron Solley, who came to Craft Work a few years into its run, left the kitchen recently when Stachel and Yaro were devising ways to stay afloat.

"That was a decision of his own to move on," said Stachel. "We had shared with him that we were facing certain difficulties but that hope was not lost.

"We believed it was time to dig deep, think smarter, be more creative, move toward introducing a new menu, move toward an approachable menu in many ways, perhaps even a more fun and interesting menu," said Stachel, an industry stalwart who helped open popular spots Lady of the House and Wright & Co.

Buy Photo Executive Chef Aaron Solley, left, shows Raw Bar cook Neishma Balaguer how to properly open an oyster. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

"Each seeming set back we decided to take is as an opportunity to keep thinking ... it was a decision we would never want to rush, but also we have to be honest with ourselves and not think or act out of pride or ego but be very real about where we are," he said, adding that business had been down. "We know that the winter time is challenging ... but it really was no one thing, it's an accumulation of a lot and the stress has been a lot to bear."

He said the owners of the building have been supportive and he wishes luck to whatever business may move into the space.

"We sincerely hope whoever comes in our stead, or who continues to open new businesses in the city, will able to navigate these waters. It's a challenging time."

Craft Work is at 8047 Agnes in Detroit. It's open at 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. through March 7. Reservations for the dining room can be made through the Resy app, by calling (313) 469-0976 or by emailing info@craftworkdetroit.com.

More: Gold Cash Gold restaurant to close up shop in Corktown

More: GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale to close

More: Royal Oak's Bistro 82 to close Jan. 25, owner plans to expand Morrie concept

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Sign up for Detroit Dinner Bell, our food and dining newsletter

Buy Photo Craft Work owner Hubert Yaro chats with staff members as they set up tables for a special Summer Wine Dinner. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/02/13/craft-work-restaurant-west-village-close-march-7/4749535002/