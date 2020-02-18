Following the opening of Condado Taco in downtown Royal Oak last year, the Ohio-based chain is gearing up to debut a second location March 12 in Midtown.

The concept is build-your-own tacos (order on a Scantron-like sheet) with huge tequila and whiskey selections and a lot of brightly colored street art covering the walls.

Condado Tacos will open in Detroit near Selden and Second on March 12. (Photo: Condado Tacos)

Located at 634 Selden near other restaurants Smith & Co. and Selden Standard, this is the second Condado Taco in Metro Detroit and the 16th location nationwide.

Last summer Condado owner Joe Kahn opened his first area restaurant in downtown Royal Oak where another Ohio restaurateur, Michael Symon used to operate one of his B Spot burger restaurants.

“Royal Oak, Midtown and downtown, they have an influx of great restaurants coming in and great chefs coming in,” he told The Detroit News in 2018. “I saw what I liked and that was a cool, hip, crowd that likes to go out and eat and I think if you bring in quality restaurants to the area, they’ll come.”

