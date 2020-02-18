A longtime Eastern Market business owner is set to open Farmer Frank's this spring. The diner will replace longstanding Farmers Market, which closed last winter after the owners retired.

Frank Gjoka, who runs Frank’s Deli & Grill, Frank’s Meat & Produce and Wigleys Wholesale Meats, is working with building owner FIRM Real Estate to renovate and preserve the historic building.

Farmer Frank's is set to open this spring where Farmers Restaurant was in Eastern Market. (Photo: Farmer Frank's)

Farmer Frank's will serve breakfast and lunch only at first. Certified Master Chef Shawn Loving has been brought in for consultation on the menu, which will include Wigleys' corned beef.

Set to open this spring, the farm-themed restaurant will seat around 100 and plans to create 20 new jobs. According to a press release issued Tuesday, former employees of Farmers Restaurant will be offered employment at Farmer Frank's.

“I believe FIRM’s investment in this building is a very good thing for Eastern Market and I’m really happy to be working with them on the Farmer Frank’s concept," said Gjoka in the release. Sanford Nelson's FIRM Real Estate owns several buildings in the area and has been subject to controversy. “FIRM’s plans to keep Eastern Market’s traditions alive while adding new concepts, whether it be art, food or housing, is good for all of us — business owners, visitors and the city.”

Farmer Frank's will open at 2542 Market in Detroit.

More: Eastern Market Seafood Company to close after 45 years

More: Eastern Market entrepreneur Sanford Nelson insists he’s not area's villain

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/02/18/farmer-franks-opening-old-farmers-restaurant-spot-eastern-market/4794707002/