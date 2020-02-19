Fat Tuesday News and Events

New Orleans favorites at Mudgie’s Deli: This popular Corktown restaurant will serve a menu inspired by the Big Easy in celebration of Mardi Gras. Enjoy gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp po’ boy, a muffaletta and more. Mudgie’s also recently celebrated 12 years of business and added some new menu items like a porchetta sandwich, a Cubano Mixto and a smoked tempeh wrap. Through Tuesday. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or mudgiesdeli.com.

Paczki burger at Motor City Sports Bar in Hamtramck. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Paczki Burger at Motor City Sports Bar: The sweet-and-savory treat returns. Known for a big, juicy beef burger, this Hamtramck bar will serve a beef-patty cheeseburger on plain paczki instead of a bun. Get it 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Sat., noon-midnight Sun., 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Mon. and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Sun. 9122 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 875-4710.

Mardi Gras Celebration with Louisiana Creole Gumbo at Detroit Vineyards: Enjoy foods from longstanding New Orleans restaurant Louisiana Creole Gumbo, plus wine, music and other treats. 7 p.m. Sat. $25. 1000 Gratiot, Detroit. Buy tickets at either Louisiana Creole Gumbo location or at Eventbrite.com.

Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch at Batch Brewing Company: Eat shrimp and grits, house-smoked salmon deviled eggs, chicken and dumplings, bananas foster waffles, oysters and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008.

Paczki Day Vodka Detroit City Distillery: The booze-makers at Detroit City Distillery used raspberry-filled paczki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery to infuse the flavor into vodka imported from Poland. The result is this year's batch of Paczki Day Vodka, which is available at the tasting room 10 a.m.-midnight Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun.-Mon. and noon-11 p.m. Tues. $30 per bottle; also available at the tasting room bar. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com.

Union Joints Honcho in Clarkston and Gran Castor in Troy will serve gourmet paczki on Tuesday. (Photo: Union Joints)

Paczki Madness at Honcho and Gran Castor: Customers of these two Union Joints voted and narrowed this year's flavors down to these final four: churro toast crunch (cookie butter custard and cinnamon sugar icing), road rash (raspberry filling, cheesecake icing and raspberry crumble), bada bing (cannoli cream) and nutter brother (crunch peanut butter mousse with dark chocolate icing). Find them Tuesday morning at Honcho (3 E. Church in Village of Clarkston) or Gran Castor (2950 Rochester in Troy). Pre-order some by calling (248) 778-3300.

Creole-Style Family Dinner at Apparatus Room: Pass around a muffaletta-style chopped salad, sole and shrimp etouffee, andouille-stuffed chicken and more. 5-9 p.m. Tues. $48 per person. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Gabriel Hall Mardi Gras Pop-Up at Nancy Whiskey's: Hear the funky sounds of the Gabriel Brass Band while eating an authentic New Orleans-style feast of shrimp and grits, voodoo poutine, red beans and rice, dirty rice egg rolls, Creole cornbread and king cake. 6-10 p.m. March 5. 2644 Harrison, Detroit. (313) 962-4247.

Dining Calendar

Michigan Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark: More than 130 Michigan breweries will share samples of around 840 beers and other products. 1-6 p.m. Sat. $55, includes 15 tokens. 4500 W. River NE, Comstock Park. MiBeer.com.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. 1-4 p.m. Sat. $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Coast To Coast For Gleaners Dinner at Magnet: Local cyclist Tim Winterfield is riding his bike across the country to raise $20,000 for Gleaners Community Food Bank. To help kick off his fundraising, area chefs Brad Greenhill, Dave Mancini, Doug Hewitt, John Vermiglio, Joe Giacomino and Jess Hicks, joined by Elie Boudt of Elie Wines, will present a multi-course dinner to help raise funds and awareness for Winterfield’s cause. 7 p.m. Mon. $125. 4842 Grand River, Detroit. sevenrooms.com/experiences/magnetdetroit/raising-funds-and-having-fun-5319468331

Buy Photo Chef Max Hardy (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Black History Month Dinner at Frame: Chefs Max Hardy and Taz are collaborating to present a six-course meal in celebration of Black History Month. Both seatings will be enhanced with speed painting demonstrations by visual artist Gerald Collins. Main courses include crispy fish collar, braised short rib and low country egg pie for dessert. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tues. $70 per person, plus tax and service fee. Wine pairings available for an additional fee; there is also an a la carte bar. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

An Alice-Inspired Cocktail Party at the Whiskey Parlor: Bartenders Raven Love and Andy Falk will mix up drinks that pay homage to everyone’s lost little girl, such as the Knave of Hearts, Cheshire Grin, Jabberwoky and more. The party also has a DIY cupcake bar courtesy of Cakes N’ Bakes. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 25. 608 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. (313) 961-3043.

Carnevale at PizzaPlex: This Southwest Detroit pizza restaurant will celebrate Carneval like the Italians later this month. Grab a mask there or bring your own and join in the party which has food, drinks and photo opps. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 29. $25. 4458 Vernor, Detroit. pizzaplex.com.

PortoVino Dinner at the Pantry at Magnet: Chef Brad Greenhill will serve a six-course Italian dinner with wines to match. This is the first Michigan collaboration for wine importer PortoVino. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 29. $125 per person. 4884 Grand River, Detroit. magnetdetroit.com/events.

The Pantry at Magnet will host a PortoVino wine dinner with chef Brad Greenhill on Feb. 29. (Photo: Magnet)

Wagner Family of Wine Dinner at Toasted Oak Grill & Market: Chef Ken Miller will present a five-course meal, each paired with a glass of wine. 7 p.m. March 3. $75 per person. Toast Oak will also launch a wine club next month for access to monthly wines, discounts and exclusive tastings. Renaissance Baronette Hotel, 27790 Novi, Novi. (248)277-6000.

Vegan Ice Cream Workshop at Frame: Detroit vegan creamery Ice Cream Plant will teach a class on how to make plant-based, dairy-free ice cream with sweet sauces and crunchy toppings. 6:30 p.m. March 4. $65 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Afro-Caribbean Cooking Workshop at Frame: Chef Godwin Ihentuge of Detroit’s Yum Village will host a two-hour class with of only 20 guests each. Tickets include the workshop on how to make suya chicken, vegan black eyed pea fritters and more, plus recipes and question and answer time. Cash bar available. 6:30 p.m. March 10. $66 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Dining and Food News

Hazel's Crab Shack extended: The stone crab takeover at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown, Hazel's Crab Shack, was supposed to end Feb. 16 but due to popular demand will last until March 29. This gives customers more of a chance to try their South Florida-inspired menu of crab, grouper, alligator and other seafood, plus a full menu of tropical drinks. Open Tues.-Sun. at 11 a.m. at 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Republic celebrates 5 years: Republic Hospitality Group, which includes Republic Tavern, Parks & Rec diner and Castle Hall private events space at the GAR Building, celebrated five years of business recently. To mark the milestone, the company has donated more than $50,000 to local charities through various fundraising events and efforts. Find Republic and Parks & Rec at 1942 Grand River in Detroit. Call (313) 446-8360.

Great Lakes Pickle Company marks 5 years: Also celebrating half a decade of business, the Great Lakes Pickle Company, which uses all-natural ingredients, no dyes or artificial flavorings and offers low- and no-sodium varieties. Their best sellers are garlic dill and granny dill, but they also make smoked garlic pickles and pickled beets. They'll soon add relish to the line up, too. Visit greatlakespickling.com.

Frankenmuth Cheese Haus names mouse: More than 5,000 cheese fans submitted ideas on what to name the beloved mascot of the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus. Final selections were Klaus, Frankie, Charlie and Hans, and Klaus won with 38.1% of the vote. A 50th birthday party for the mascot is scheduled for April 6, and all cheese will be half priced April 6-9. 545 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (989) 652-6727



