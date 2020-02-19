Just weeks after opening, the Detroit location of Atlanta-based restaurant Poke Burri appears to have closed.

Poke Burri owner Seven Chan announced his intention to open a Detroit outpost for his sushi-burrito hybrid restaurant in the fall of 2018. The fast-casual eatery promoted wild menu items like sushi in the shape of corn dogs, pizza and doughnuts.

Poke Burri appears to have closed in Midtown Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Poke Burri)

With the help of a local operator, Poke Burri opened in the Strathmore at 70 W. Alexandrine in December, but "closed for the moment" in mid-January, according to a social media post.

Online listings describe Poke Burri as "permanently closed" and the business appears to have moved out of the ground floor space of the Midtown apartment building. It's unclear if it is moving to another location. Chan wasn't immediately available for comment.

The location in the Strathmore Apartments building in Midtown has proven to be a difficult one for food businesses. Dangerously Delicious Pies had problems there in 2017, followed by a short reboot of former Corktown cafe Le Petit Zinc that lasted about one year.

