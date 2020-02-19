Snack Camp is a new cafe in Detroit's West Village neighborhood offering mid-day pick-me-ups in the form of tea, coffee, desserts and global street food.

Opened in September, Snack Camp has around 50 blends of tea, including domestic and varieties from the United Kingdom, Paris and Japan. Some is served hot, some cold and they also have iced and hot coffee, too.

Snack Camp in West Village has tea, coffee, desserts and street food from around the world (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Owners Vanessa Loftis-Canich and Michael Canich are Detroit natives but they've lived in New York City for the past eight years and also have traveled internationally. This is what led to an appreciation for snacks from around the world.

"Our menu is based on our love and respect for the people and their cuisine," said Loftis-Canich, adding that the small plates are "are just a compilation of our favorites."

The savory snacks here include everything from bagels and cream cheese to Colombian hot dogs topped with coleslaw, crushed potato chips and sauces. Get a taste of Paris with a croque madame or send your taste buds to Japan with a onigiri rice treat stuffed with salmon, sour kimchi or crunchy shrimp tempura.

Snack Camp in West Village has tea, coffee, desserts and street food from around the world, including onigiri rice snacks (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Snack Camp also sells currywurst, bento boxes, vegan sloppy joes, fries and more, plus a huge array of daily desserts, including colorful cookies and cupcakes. Most items are priced at just a few dollars.

Snack Camp, which has a small seating area with a couch and a window counter with tall stools, is at 1464 Van Dyke in Detroit. It's open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Call (313) 420-8047 or visit them on Instagram at @snackcampdetroit.

