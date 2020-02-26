Dining Calendar

Carnevale at PizzaPlex: This southwest Detroit pizza restaurant will celebrate Carneval like the Italians later this month. Grab a mask there or bring your own and join in the party featuring food, drinks and photo opps. 6:30 p.m. Sat. $25. 4458 Vernor, Detroit. pizzaplex.com.

The Pantry at Magnet will host a PortoVino wine dinner with chef Brad Greenhill on Feb. 29. (Photo: Magnet)

PortoVino Dinner at the Pantry at Magnet: Chef Brad Greenhill will serve a six-course Italian dinner with wines to match. This is the first Michigan collaboration for wine importer PortoVino. 7-10 p.m. Sat. $125 per person. 4884 Grand River, Detroit. magnetdetroit.com/events.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park: Learn the basics of making maple syrup from your own maple tree. Class instructs how to identify the right tree, collect sap, boil it down and turn it into edible syrup. 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sun. and March 15. $7. Pre-register at http://recreg.fhgov.com. Farmington Hills Nature Center, 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 477-1135.

Zingerman's Cornman Farms pie & mash pop-ups return Sundays through April 5 with savory British pies and mashed potatoes. (Photo: Cornman Farms)

Pie & Mash Pop-Up at Zingerman's Cornman Farms: Co-owner and chef Kieron Hales, who is British, returns with this third annual pop-up offering savory handmade pies with creamy mashed potatoes. Pre-order pies online or walk-in. Dine in at one of the farmhouse tables or take them home. 4:30-7 p.m. Sundays through April 5. This week's flavor is beef burgundy pie. $19 per meal. Bring your British passport for 10% off. 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A five-course dinner will be paired with the 2015 vintage from World's End Winery and more. 6:30 p.m. Mon.$185 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Wagner Family of Wine Dinner at Toasted Oak Grill & Market: Chef Ken Miller will present a five-course meal, each paired with a glass of wine. 7 p.m. March 3. $75 per person. Toasted Oak will also launch a wine club next month for access to monthly wines, discounts and exclusive tastings. Renaissance Baronette Hotel, 27790 Novi, Novi. (248) 277-6000.

Afro-Caribbean Cooking Workshop at Frame: Chef Godwin Ihentuge of Detroit’s Yum Village will host a two-hour class of only 20 guests each. Tickets include the workshop on how to make suya chicken, vegan black-eyed pea fritters and more, plus recipes and question and answer time. Cash bar available. 6:30 p.m. March 10. $66 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Taste Fest 2.0 at International Institute: Sample cuisine from a variety of chefs, caterers and local food entrepreneurs. Admission includes three meal tickets; additional tickets can be purchased at the fest. 4-9 p.m. March 21. $10. 111 E. Kirby, Detroit. ettngood.com.

Ladies Sling the Booze at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special edition of Tammy’s Tastings cocktail course. Learn about mixology, history of women bartenders and taste samples. 7-9 p.m. March 26. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org/eat/ladiesslingthebooze.

Eastern Market Brewery History Walking Tour: Take a stroll around the market and learn about pre- and post-prohibition breweries in this area. Tickets include guided tour, a pint of beer and a gift from Motor City Brew Tours. 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 Also April 25, May 24, July 19, Sept. 20, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. $30. Start at Eastern Market Brewing Co., 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Beyond Juice now open in RenCen: Beyond Juice + Eatery officially opened this week inside the GM Renaissance Center. With made-to-order food, catering options and mobile app, this fast-casual eatery started in Birmingham in 2005. The RenCen outpost is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.Sun. Visit gmrencen.com.

Vegan bakery opens in Birmingham: Planthropie had its grand opening last weekend, bringing plant-based desserts and cheeses to the area at 135 Pierce in Birmingham. The small-batch bakery is boasting ethically sourced organic and raw foods. Visit planthropie.com for more info.

Win Free Olga's Snackers: The 25 Olga's restaurants across the state are giving customers a chance to win free snackers for one year as part of a celebration for the chain's 50th anniversary. Through March 22, show an employee that you've downloaded the Olga's app to your smartphone to get a free appetizer and be entered into the snackers contest. Visit Olgas.com for more information.

