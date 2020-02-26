The season of Lent has started, and that means golden fried or baked fish dinners on Fridays for the next six weeks.

Whether it's because of God or you're just down with cod, there are a lot of community events to choose from. Here's a mix of classic gatherings for Lenten fish fries happening soon in churches and halls throughout Metro Detroit.

Wayne County

Ss. Peter and Paul Church: Hand-dipped, deep-fried or baked cod, shrimp, fries, macaroni and cheese, pierogi, salad and soup. Dine in or carry out. 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 3. 7685 Grandville, Detroit. (313) 846-2222.

St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church: Catfish, perch and tilapia dinners with choice of sides, bread and dessert. Dine in or carry out. Delivery available for five or more orders. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through April 3. 6340 Stearns, Detroit. Place your order by calling (313) 304-3671 or (248) 797-1321.

Ste. Anne Parish in Detroit: Fish fry meals are $8 each, and vegetarian options are available. Stay for Stations of the Cross done in Spanish at 6:30 and English at 7:30 p.m. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays through April 10. 1000 Sainte Anne, Detroit. (313) 496-1701.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church: All-you-can-eat fried or baked cod, fries, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and macaroni and cheese, plus cake for dessert. $10.50, $5 ages 10 and younger. 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 10. 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights. (313) 562-5356.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church: Dine in or carry out. Dinners are $10, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 3. 47650 N. Territorial, Plymouth. (734) 453-0326.

St. Joseph Catholic School: The menu will change each of the six weeks of lent, but it starts off with cod, shrimp, baked whitefish, clam chowder, grilled cheese, tomato soup and even beer and wine. Dine in or carry out. 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 3. 2675 Third, Trenton. (734) 676-2565.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish: Beer-battered cod dinners, deep-fried shrimp, baked tilapia and sides. Order a full meal or dine a la carte, dine in or carry out. 3-7 p.m. Fridays through April 10. 976 Pope John Paul II Ave., Wyandotte. (734) 284-9135.

Oakland County

St. Andrew's Society of Detroit: Beer-battered or baked cod dinners with fries, coleslaw and soft drink ($10-$12), plus kids meals, macaroni and cheese, clam chowder and more. Cash bar available. 4:30-8 p.m. Fridays through April 10. 2363 Rochester, Troy. (248) 526-1849.

St. Joseph Parish South Lyon: All-you-can-eat dinners with baked or fried cod, baked potato, fries, coleslaw, roll and macaroni and cheese. 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 3. $10, $9 seniors, $6 age 10 and younger. Carry out available 4-6:30 p.m. 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. (248) 446-8700.

River's Edge Brewing Co.: Dine on fish from Barlow's Gourmet Sauces, Authentic BBQ & Catering while River's Edge provides the beer. 5-9 p.m. Fridays through April 10. 125 S. Main, Suite 400, Milford. (248) 685-1625.

Big Boy: All-you-can eat fish buffets are a Friday night staple at participating Big Boy locations, including this one in Madison Heights. Besides perch, haddock, cod, popcorn shrimp, clams and hush puppies, the spread also includes soups, salad and fruit. 4 p.m. Fridays. $14.99. 30460 John R, Madison Heights. (248) 588-6600. The restaurant chain has other fish platter specials, visit bigboy.com for details and locations.

Macomb County

Carpathia Club: Fried perch, baked cod or a rotating non-fish entree. Each come with sides and a soft drink, $10 and up. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays through May 15. 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. (586) 978-2292.

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church: Beer-battered cod, baked whitefish, shrimp, fish and shrimp tacos, pierogi, macaroni and cheese and more. Dine in or carry out. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 3, 5-8 p.m. on April 10. 21100 Madison, Detroit. Call (586) 771-3525 x300 by the Wednesday before to order.

Bruce Post #1146: Cod, perch and shrimp dinners, macaroni and cheese and other sides, plus a kids menu. Cash bar. Carry out orders available. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through April 10. Cash only. 28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 778-1146.

