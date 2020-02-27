Known for Old World charm and plates of pierogi, crepes, potato pancakes and Polish sausage, Hamtramck's Polonia Restaurant has been listed for sale by a local realtor.

The 5,890-square-foot property is asking $450,000, which according to the listing includes the restaurant inventory, equipment, liquor license and a full-size delivery van.

Located across a city parking lot from another well-known and longstanding Polish restaurant, Polish Village, Polonia first opened in the 1930s, according to the listing. The current owners have operated it since 1986.

Polonia restaurant and banquet hall was visited by the late famous chef and travel show host Anthony Bourdain for his Travel Channel show "No Reservations" in 2009.

Calls to the realtor for more information were not immediately returned.

Polonia Restaurant in Hamtramck has been listed for sale. (Photo: Century 21)

