Downtown Detroit's Fort Street Galley is closing after service Friday, according to Isla Detroit, one of the original stalls in the food hall, which opened in late 2018.

"Isla Detroit's last service will be tomorrow, 11 a.m. until sold out," reads an Instagram post from the restaurant, which specializes in Filipino cuisine. The restaurant thanked customers and staff and referred to the "sudden closure" of Fort Street Galley being Friday.

Representatives for the Galley Group, which owns Fort Street Galley and others like it in the Midwest, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eater Detroit reports founding partners Benjamin Mantica and Tyler Benson left the company last month. The Cleveland Scene reports that the Ohio City Galley in Cleveland, which opened around the same time as Fort Street Galley, would also likely close Friday.

Which Came First opened in Fort Street Galley in 2019 with fried chicken sandwiches, deviled eggs, poutine and more. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Isla Detroit was one of four concepts Fort Street Galley started with in December 2018. The first, Persue, left a few months in, and the current line up includes Table and Which Came First from chef Phil Milton and Square Peggy's from the team behind the new Corktown pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull. Both Milton and Michigan & Trumbull have occupied stalls in other Galley Group projects.

