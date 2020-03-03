Craft beer and American cuisine chain Granite City Food & Brewery has permanently closed its location on the ground floor of the GM Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

A representative for Riverfront Holdings, Inc. confirmed the closing to The Detroit News, saying it was "part of a company restructure."

Granite City is known for pub grub like flat bread pizza, wings, nachos, French onion soup and also steaks and seafood. (Photo: Granite City Food & Brewery)

Granite City filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 in 2019, according to the statement, and was purchased earlier this year by BBQ Holdings, Inc., the parent company of barbecue chain restaurant Famous Dave's.

The Minnesota-based Granite City opened its RenCen location in 2016. The chain's website still list its Novi and Troy locations as operational, but has scrubbed the downtown Detroit restaurant from the list, which includes 19 restaurants in several states.

Granite City's RenCen restaurant is one of many notable closings in 2020 so far. Last month Craft Work neighborhood restaurant in West Village announced its last day of service would be this Saturday. Bistro 82 in Royal Oak, Gold Cash Gold in Corktown, Briggs Detroit sports bar across from the Ren Cen, GreenSpace Cafe vegan restaurant in Ferndale, Fort Street Galley in downtown Detroit and others have closed since the start of the year.

