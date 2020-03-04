An historic church is getting a second chance at bringing people together as the Congregation opens Thursday in Detroit, serving as a cafe, bar and rental space.

The Congregation cafe opens in a forgotten church March 5 in Detroit. (Photo: The Congregation)

Located near the Boston Edison and Atkinson neighborhoods of Detroit on Rosa Parks near Chicago, the Congregation is set to debut to the public at 7 a.m. Thursday. A grand opening ceremony with Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council Member Mary Sheffield, plus a performance by local musician Apropos is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Thursday evening will also be the unveiling of a new window sculpture at the cafe by Erik and Israel Nordin of Detroit Design Center.

The former 1920s-era church, across from Gordon Park, will offer coffee and pastries in the morning and serve as a cocktail lounge in the evenings with some food. Besides a cafe and bar, the Congregation will be used for community events, like a silent book club gathering on March 25.

The 2,000-square-foot restored space can also be rented out for private events. An outdoor beer garden is planned for the warmer monhts.

The Congregation is at 9321 Rosa Parks in Detroit. Visit thecongregationdetroit.com or facebook.com/thecongregationdetroit.

