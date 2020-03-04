Dining Calendar

Empty Bowls Detroit at Eastern Market: A fundraiser for Cass Community Services, this year's event once again features samples of soup from chefs at popular restaurants around the city. Tickets include soup, beer, cheese, dessert, bread, live entertainment and a hand-painted bowl to take home. 5-10:30 p.m. Fri. $55 in advance, $65 at the door. Shed 5, Eastern Market. EmptyBowlsDetroit.com

Empty Bowls Detroit, a fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services, is Friday in Eastern Market. (Photo: Empty Bowls Detroit)

Grand Opening of Blaze Pizza: To celebrate the newest Blaze Pizza location, customers who visit can get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pie if they download the Blaze Pizza app. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri. Tel Twelve Mall, 28674 Telegraph, Southfield. blazepizza.com.

Grand Opening of Duck Donuts: This national chain serving warm, made-to-order doughnuts is opening its first Michigan location The 1,300-square-foot store will be open daily after Saturday. The new location will collect donations for Leader Dogs for the Blind through April. Opening at 8 a.m. Sat. 2920 W. Maple, Troy. DuckDonuts.com.

Duck Donuts is opening its first Michigan location Saturday in Troy. (Photo: Duck Donuts)

Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser at Ikaros Hall: A fundraiser for the Lincoln Park Farmers Market, this event features around 10 chili recipes for guests to sample and judge. 5-8 p.m. Sat. $1 per sample, $8 for all samples. $5 to enter a chili. 1681 Fort, Lincoln Park. (313) 427-0443 or (313) 598-3137.

International Women's Day at Olga's: In celebration of this holiday, women can enjoy a free order of snackers at any Olga's location on Sunday. Visit olgas.com for locations.

Pie & Mash Pop-Up at Zingerman's Cornman Farms: Co-owner and chef Kieron Hales, who is British, returns with this third annual pop-up offering savory handmade pies with creamy mashed potatoes. Pre-order pies online or walk-in. Dine in at one of the farmhouse tables or take them home. 4:30-7 p.m. Sundays through April 5. $19 per meal. Bring your British passport for 10% off. 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Afro-Caribbean Cooking Workshop at Frame: Chef Godwin Ihentuge of Detroit’s Yum Village will host a two-hour class with of only 20 guests each. Tickets include the workshop on how to make suya chicken, vegan black-eyed pea fritters and more, plus recipes and question and answer time. Cash bar available. 6:30 p.m. Tues. $66 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Georgian Wine Dinner at the Pantry at Magnet: Feast on Georgian cuisine by Magnet and Takoi chef Brad Greenhill, paired with wines from Georgian Wine House. 7-10 p.m. Tues. $125. 4884 Grand River, Detroit. magnetdetroit.com/events.

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park: Learn the basics of making maple syrup from your own maple tree. Class instructs how to identify the right tree, collect sap, boil it down and turn it into edible syrup. 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. March 15. $7. Pre-register at http://recreg.fhgov.com. Farmington Hills Nature Center, 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 477-1135.

Taste Fest 2.0 at International Institute: Sample cuisine from a variety of chefs, caterers and local food entrepreneurs. Admission includes three meal tickets; additional tickets can be purchased at the fest. 4-9 p.m. March 21. $10. 111 E. Kirby, Detroit. ettngood.com.

25th Anniversary at Biggby Coffee: Celebrate the chain's quarter century of business with a 16-ounce drink for just 95 cents. Open until 7 p.m. March 25. biggby.com for locations.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is celebrating 'Pint Day' Friday by giving away ice cream on its website. (Photo: Hudsonville)

Dining and Food News

Hudsonville launches "extra indulgent" line up: Holland, Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream has launched a line of "extra indulgent" flavors with more chunks of desserts swirled into the sweet ice cream. Look for the flavors Cake Batter, Raspberry Chocolate Chunk, Crunch Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel Brownie, Blueberry Donut and more. The company is also celebrating "pint day" this Friday with free pints to 10,000 customers. Visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/pintday for more info.

New eateries in North Terminal: The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has announced four new restaurants have opened in the renovated North Terminal. Before you hop on your next flight, fuel up with food from Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, French-style cafe Brioche Dorée, fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A or locally owned Middle Eastern restaurant Anita's Kitchen.

Melody Baetens

