This month, Streetside Seafood in Birmingham is celebrating a quarter-century of chalkboard specials, anaward-winning wine list and entrees from land and sea.

Opened in 1995, the longstanding restaurant is part of the Roberts Restaurant Group, which also includes Beverly Hills Grill, Town Tavern, Roadside B&G, Bill's and Cafe ML, all in Oakland County.

Birmingham restaurant Streetside Seafood is celebrating 25 years of business this month. (Photo: Streetside Seafood)

“Time goes quickly, it’s amazing," says proprietor Bill Roberts, whose longest-running restaurant is Beverly Hills Grill, which opened 32 years ago.

To celebrate the 25-year milestone at Streetside, Roberts is offering three-course dinners for $25 through the end of the month, with a different menu to choose from each week. Every time a guests visits this month, they can enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card good for any RRG property.

Roberts said there is no one magic secret to longevity, but knows that having consistency and a loyal team are important.

“It’s just doing the basics of hospitality and teaching and training of staff, taking care of the guest,” he said. He points to several longtime Roberts Restaurant Group employees as one of the reasons he’s able to offer consistent service at his restaurants.

This includes Streetside Seafood manager Heather Taylor, who has worked there for 19 years, corporate executive chef Patrick Roettele, who has been with Roberts for nearly 30 years, and many others.

“That gives us that consistency and attention to detail and understanding of what we’re trying to do every day, which is trying to take care of the guest, following up and making the guest happy and if we mess up, follow through and fix it because we’re here for the long run not the short run.”

Roberts founded his restaurant group in 1983, the same year he purchased Richard & Reiss, a small cafe that preceded Streetside Seafood. After obtaining a liquor license, he had a dual concept with cafeteria-style service by day and finer dining in the evening.

In 1995 he gutted the property and transformed it into Streetside Seafood, inspired by the Tom's Oyster Bar that once operated in Grosse Pointe Park.

The neighborhood restaurant touts a dinner menu with raw bar, appetizers, soups, salads and entrees such as pepper-crusted filet mignon, panko-crusted chicken, Great Lakes perch, pan-roasted Norwegian salmon, sea scallops, fish tacos and lobster tail. Main dishes run $16-$42.

A weekday lunch menu also has a smattering of sandwiches at a lower price point than the dinner entrees. Get a smoked whitefish melt, blackened yellowfin tuna sandwich, a cheeseburger or crab cake sliders ($15-$16). Lunch service also has a grilled shrimp bowl with wild rice, grains, Brussels sprouts, avocado, blood orange and roasted sweet potatoes.

Streetside Seafood is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Birmingham this month. Its Maine mussels appetizer has apple cider fennel broth, shaved fennel, Granny Smith apple and sourdough toast. (Photo: Streetside Seafood)

Streetside Seafood, 273 Pierce in Birmingham, is open 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-midnight Fri., 4 p.m.-midnight Sat. and 4-10 p.m. Sun. Call (248) 645-9123 or visit streetsideseafood.com.

