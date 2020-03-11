Dining Calendar

National Pi Day at Sicily's Pizzeria: To celebration this mathematical holiday, this Detroit pizza maker is selling small cheese pizza pies for $3.14 on Saturday. One per customer allowed while supplies last; pick-up orders only. 10 a.m.-midnight Sat. 3554 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. SicilysDetroit.com.

Sicily's Pizzeria in Detroit is celebrating Pi Day this Saturday with a deal on small cheese pizzas. (Photo: Sicily's Pizzeria)

Maple Sugaring at Heritage Park: Learn the basics of making maple syrup from your own maple tree. Class instructs how to identify the right tree, collect sap, boil it down and turn it into edible syrup. 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sun. $7. Pre-register at http://recreg.fhgov.com. Farmington Hills Nature Center, 24915 Farmington, Farmington Hills. (248) 477-1135.

Pie & Mash Pop-Up at Zingerman's Cornman Farms: Co-owner and chef Kieron Hales, who is British, returns with this third annual pop-up offering savory handmade pies with creamy mashed potatoes. Pre-order pies online or walk-in. Dine in at one of the farmhouse tables or take them home. 4:30-7 p.m. Sundays through April 5. $19 per meal. Bring your British passport for 10% off. 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Shady Lane Cellars at Paissa Wine Cellar: This boutique retail wine shop in Pontiac will host a five-course dinner from chef Danny Martinez of Pontiac’s Alley Cat Café with winemaker Kasey Wierzba of Shady Lane Cellars. 6:30-9 p.m. March 19. $50. 31 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. paissacellar.com.

Winemaker Kasey Wierzba of Shady Lane Cellars (Photo: Shady Lane Cellars)

Women in Wine at Detroit Writing Room: As part of this venue's speaker series, prominent people in Metro Detroit's wine industry will gather for a conversation. Moderated by Jaclyn Misch of Tasting Grapes, the panel includes Royce owner Ping Ho, sommelier Shelley Bynum of House Of Pure Vin, Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market and Shady Lane Cellars winemaker Kasey Wierzba. Event includes drinks and appetizers, panel discussion, question and answer period and meet and greet with panelists. 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20. $35. 1514 Washington Blvd., Detroit. detroitwritingroom.com/speakers-series.

Taste Fest 2.0 at International Institute: Sample cuisine from a variety of chefs, caterers and local food entrepreneurs. Admission includes three meal tickets; additional tickets can be purchased at the fest. 4-9 p.m. March 21. $10. 111 E. Kirby, Detroit. ettngood.com.

25th Anniversary at Biggby Coffee: Celebrate the chain's quarter-century of business with a 16-ounce drink for just 95 cents. Open until 7 p.m. March 25. biggby.com for locations.

Ladies Sling the Booze at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Celebrate Women’s History Month with a special edition of Tammy’s Tastings cocktail course. Learn about mixology, history of women bartenders and taste samples. 7-9 p.m. March 26. $45. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org/eat/ladiesslingthebooze.

Eastern Market Brewery History Walking Tour: Take a stroll around the market and learn about pre- and post-prohibition breweries in this area. Tickets include guided tour, a pint of beer and a gift from Motor City Brew Tours. 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 Also April 25, May 24, July 19, Sept. 20, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. $30. Start at Eastern Market Brewing Co., 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Kamayan Feast at Edo Ramen: More than a dozen Filipino dishes will be part of this unique dining experience, including a whole suckling pig, fried shrimp, adobo chicken legs, pancit and more. Tickets include meal, sauces, sides, and one alcoholic drink. Gratuity not included. 7-11 p.m. April 21. $100 per person. 4313 W. 13 Mile, Royal Oak. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Chef's Schoolyard dinner at Detroit Prep: Two dozen of the most well-known names in Metro Detroit's restaurant scene will gather for an epic meal to raise funds for Detroit Prep, a tuition-free elementary school. Some of the chefs involved this year include Andy Hollyday, Emmele Herrold, Brad Greenhill, Thomas Lents, Kate Williams, Sarah Welch, Nick Janutol and more. Tickets include a strolling dinner, two drink tickets, live music and a look at the silent auction. 6-9 p.m. May 16. $250. 8411 Sylvester, Detroit. detroitprep.org/schoolyard.

Dining and Food News

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has ready-to-go Irish feasts: Grab a meal-to-go that includes four Irish stew pies, four corned beef and cabbage pasties and a loaf of Irish soda bread for $50. Order online or call ahead; available all month long. 25566 Five Mile, Redford Charter Township. (313) 532-1181 or ackroydsbakery.com.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery is selling a meal package of Irish treats for St. Patrick's Day. (Photo: Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery)

Founders Brewing launches Brewed for MI series: Founders Brewing has a new beer series exclusive to those in the state of Michigan. The Brewed in MI line kicks off with the release of Red's Rye IPA in six-packs cans. Each release will raise awareness of local organizations through the brewery's Big Pitcher corporate giving program. Visit foundersbrewing.com for more.

Milkster and Biggby close in Madison Heights: The Biggby Coffee location with a Milkster Nitrogen Creamery inside has closed in Madison Heights. Besides the coffee chains full line of drinks, the cafe also had a Milkster, which makes smooth, liquid nitrogen ice cream with natural, organic ingredients. Both business have several other locations throughout Metro Detroit. Visit milkster.com or biggby.com.

Fullbar is a cocktail in a can: Created by entrepreneurs from Grand Rapids, Fullbar is a new beverage line on the market that includes cans of full-proof spirits in 100 milliliter cans and non-alcoholic mixers like tonic water, margarita, mule, punch and more in 200 milliliter cans. Learn more at fullbar.co.

Melody Baetens

