The new Cuban-inspired burger joint hits a home run by covering the bases of satisfying, affordable and unique

Last October, after years of hinting at a Detroit location, the masterful chef Eve Aronoff Fernandez opened Frita Batidos Detroit, where she puts a Cuban-inspired twist on the burger-and-shakes model.

On the walkable strip of Columbia street between the Fox Theatre and the Fillmore Detroit, with Comerica Park just across Woodward, Frita Batidos serves a variety of juicy burgers, tropical frozen drinks and other fare. If you're in this area — called District Detroit — for a game or a concert, you'll have a lot of choices on where to eat, and more openings are on the way.

I recommend this casual quick hit as a satisfying option that won't break the bank and will add a little sunshine to your day.

Batidos are tropical mikshakes made with crushed ice, fresh fruit and vanilla bean cream from Guernsey Farms. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Her original location in Ann Arbor is a huge attraction, and she's been promising Detroit a Frita Batidos since she won the Burger Battle in Eastern Market in 2017. Fernandez and her team won the big prize again in 2018 and in 2019 earned the fan favorite prize.

Comfort food is served here — with some healthier options and a good selection for many diets — in a casual setting. Order and pay at the counter, and take a seat while you wait for your name to be called.

The stark-white and extremely clean dining area is home to eight white picnic tables set along a row of large south-facing windows that front Columbia street, which is mostly open to foot traffic. This strip is also home to a Michigan University apparel store and fast-casual chain Rush Bowls.

The long, communal tables are stocked with loads of napkins (you'll need them), water jugs and compostable disposable cups, ketchup, mustard and hot sauce. There's also a ledge where sports fans or concert goers in a hurry can stand and sip boozy milkshakes.

Those are the "batidos," creamy, tropical milkshakes that, along with the sun-soaked dining room and Miami-white decor make it easy to convince yourself that Frita Batidos is in South Florida, even in Michigan's late winter season.

Flavors like coconut cream, lime, hibiscus and passion fruit are made with crushed ice, fresh fruit and vanilla bean ice cream from Guernsey Farms Dairy. Served with a tiny paper umbrella to really sell it, they're priced right at $5 and you can add a splash of rum for $1.

There's a full bar here, which is kind of a must for a hot spot near a ballpark, and it's not an afterthought. There are seasonal cocktails, mocktails, local beers, tequila and rum flights and a lot of freshly-squeezed juices to go along.

Also worth noting here are the happy hour deals, which run 4-6 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and the last hour of service every night. Get buckets of beer for $15, $3 Cuba Libres, the extremely snackable garlic-cilantro fries for $2.50 and other specials.

The absolute stars here are the "fritas," Cuban-style hamburgers with salty, crispy shoestring fries and a variety of toppings and protein options. The classic is a medium-rare beef patty with sweet chili mayo.

The best snack ever, left with coconut-ginger rice, black beans and melted Muenster and the beef frita with everything, including a fried egg. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Get the works with melt-y Muenster cheese, a runny fried egg, cilantro-lime salsa, tropical slaw with big chunks of mango and an avocado spread. It's a symphony of flavors that is as messy as it is delightful.

The restaurant will cook the burger any way you like, but I really recommend trying their house standard medium rare. It's perfect for the 6-ounce patty and makes it nice and juicy. (The default temperature on the mini frita on the kids' menu is well done.)

If meaty is your thing, go for the frita with the chorizo patty, which has a savory kick and will have you saying "mmmmm" as you grab more napkins. You can get the sandwich with chicken or fish and a lemon-scented mayo and black bean with chipotle mayo. They're all served on a soft egg bun, or there's a "make it lighter" option which serves up the burgers on romaine lettuce with no mayo or fries.

Frita Batidos — which has no obvious sign out front, so look for the pretty white flower cutouts fixed to the lampposts — has a lot of non-burger items that the French-trained chef who spent a lot of time in Miami growing up has crafted, along with her team.

A standout item on this menu to me is what is very accurately named "Best Snack Ever," a big cup of coconut and ginger rice and seasoned black beans sealed with a thick layer of melted Muenster and topped with chunky, cilantro-lime salsa. The gluten-free dish is filling, flavor-packed and fun and easy to eat while walking around downtown.

There's also an "Inspired Cuban" sandwich on the menu, which is posted to the wall behind the counter. Roasted pork, ham and bacon, plus French Comté cheese, mayo and mild cornichons are pressed between Cuban bread, which is sweet and savory, but more notably dense and crispy. I thought it was too rich on a first bite, but immediately went in for a second.

It's not bad, but I like the burgers better.

A chorizo frita with sweet chil mayo, salty fries and a side of tropical slaw. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Chef Fernandez and her team — which includes many managers who have worked with the restaurant for years, including longtime manager Paterno Johnson, a Detroit native; and Carlos Fernandez, Morgan Hawkins, Jose Dominguez and Armando Lopez and Laura Dysarczyk — are also serving fritas and batidos this summer in a shiny, vintage Airstream.

Find this refurbished, silver beast just outside the dog park at Cass and Canfield in Midtown. Hours will be ramped up more as the weather gets warmer. The Airstream is a collaboration with architect Neal Robinson, who also partnered with Fernandez for previous projects, including her original restaurant, the fantastic (but now closed) eve in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown.

Look for the Airstream outside of the Detroit restaurant on Columbia street on March 30 for the Detroit Tigers' home opener.

Frita Batidos Detroit

66 W. Columbia, Detroit

(313) 725-4100 or fritabatidos.com

Rating: ★★★ (excellent)

Hours: Recently announced winter hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices: Fritas start at $8.50; Cuban sandwich, $12.50; Frita bowls, $10; sides $2-$11.50; desserts, $2-$7.50; kids menu, $7; milkshakes, $5-$5.50 add splash of rum for $1; cocktails, $7 per glass or $28 for fishbowl; beers, $4.50 or $18 a bucket of 5.

Reservations: No

Noise level: Can be very quiet during the day, but it's boisterous when busy, especially when games or events are happening nearby.

Accessibility: No barriers.

Parking: Street parking, garages and lots nearby.

Other: Frita Batidos offers catering services that includes healthy sides, a build-your-own sandwich bar, appetizers and more.

What the stars mean:

★ — good

★★ — very good

★★★ — excellent

★★★★ — extraordinary

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/03/11/review-tropical-frita-batidos-has-burgers-boozy-shakes-and-cheesy-rice/4956243002/