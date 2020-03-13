A popular hangout for pre-concert or post-game food and drinks, the State Bar on Woodward next to Fillmore Detroit is being transformed into Imperial Detroit.

This is the second location for the popular Ferndale restaurant, also on Woodward near Nine Mile, which opened in 2012 with a Southern California vibe, a menu of street tacos and a killer tequila selection.

Tacos and margaritas from Ferndale's Imperial. (Photo: Courtesy of Imperial)

While an official opening date has not been set, Working Class Outlaw restaurant group, which oversees Ferndale's Imperial, Public House and Antihero restaurants, is hoping for a spring

Sagen Isham from Working Class Outlaw confirmed to The Detroit News that the food menu and design will be similar to the Ferndale Imperial, with light wood booths and photography from Detroit's Joe Gall and So-Cal photographer Dylan Gordon.

Isham said the menu will have more seafood and vegan options than the Ferndale Imperial, which specializes in soft corn tortilla tacos, bacon-wrapped sonoran hot dogs, chips and guacamole and loads of margaritas and other cocktails, plus imported and local beers. There will also be a curated selection of mezcal.

Once open, Imperial Detroit will be at 2101 Woodward in Detroit.

