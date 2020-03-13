After closing in 2019 for renovations and to wait out recent construction on Livernois, Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles will reopen this weekend.

In a press statement issued Friday, owner Ron Bartell said the neighborhood eatery closed in August and took the down time for kitchen renovations to the tune of $350,000 plus deep cleaning the front-of-house area and improvements to operating procedures.

Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles reopens Saturday in Detroit. (Photo: Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles)

The dining room is outfitted with all new colorful pieces by Detroit artist Desiree Kelly, including pop portraits of Notorious B.I.G., Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and more.

The menu will continue to serve fried chicken and waffle combos, with grits, eggs, omelets, sandwiches, salads, desserts and a full bar.

Like other food businesses navigating around Coronavirus concerns, Kuzzo's food is available via food delivery apps including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and a new Black-owned service called Black and Mobile.

"We are grateful to be partnered with Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles. It speaks volumes to how committed they are to help our community by working together with other Black-owned businesses so we can make a change," said Black and Mobile founder David Cabello in a press release.

Starting Saturday, Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Find it at 19345 Livernois in Detroit.

