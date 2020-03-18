After announcing its "long list" of semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards last month, the culinary organization announced this week that it will postpone the announcement of the final nominees.

The nominee list was scheduled to be posted March 25, but is postponed to a date to be determined. Last week the foundation announced it would reschedule the restaurant and chef awards gala set for May 4 in Chicago as well as other award ceremonies.

Many of the local restaurants listed a semifinalist nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards have closed indefinitely in the wake of the Coronavirus fallout. This includes Saffron de Twah, a small Moroccan restaurant on Detroit's east side that was listed as one of America's Best New Restaurants.

The restaurant was attempting to operate on a carry-out only basis, but on Tuesday decided to close.

"All our efforts will go towards working behind the scenes to support the industry and community that means so much to me," said Saffron de Twah owner and chef Omar Qais Anani on social media Tuesday.

Some of the other semifinalist nominees listed this year are still open and operating as carry-out only restaurants, including Sister Pie and Marrow in West Village and Ima's three locations.

Sameer Eid and his son Samy Eid were long-listed for Outstanding Restaurateurs. While their new Capitol Park hot spot Leila has temporarily closed, their Birmingham restaurants Forest and Phoenicia are open for delivery (Forest only) and carry-out service.

More: 12 Michigan chefs and restaurants make James Beard semifinalist list

More: New website lists restaurants offering carry out and delivery, categorized by city

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/03/18/james-beard-foundation-postpones-final-nominee-announcement/5072949002/