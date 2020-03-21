To curb the spread of coronavirus, HopCat announced Friday it is closing all of its locations after it was unable to make revenue during the self-isolation period.

“With heavy hearts and no dry eyes,” the Grand Rapids-based restaurant chain announced its closure on Facebook.

"The mandated restaurant closings due to the Coronavirus have eliminated our ability to make the money needed to employ our staff and serve our guests," officials said in an online statement.

"We fully expect this to be temporary," officials said. "Once we all make it through this nightmare (and we will!) we will move as fast as we can to hire back our awesome and loving people so we can get back to serving great beer and food to our guests."

"In the meantime, make sure you show love and take care of each other. This is difficult for all but has hit the service industry especially hard," officials said.

The company opened it's first location in Grand Rapids in 2008. It has seven Michigan locations including one at 4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit, and 17 nationally.

