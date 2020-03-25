Metro Detroiters are able to get their Chick-Fil-A fix at Somerset Collection by way of the fast-food chain's massive 18-wheeler drive-through truck.

Parked outside Macy's, customers can pull up in their vehicles and order crispy chicken sandwiches, golden waffle fries and more from Chick-Fil-A's menu. The popular, yet controversial, chain opened in the shopping center's Peacock Cafe in 2016.

Chick-fil-A's mobile drive through truck is parked at Somerset while the shopping center is closed. (Photo: Somerset Collection)

“The Chick-Fil-A truck could have gone anywhere in the U.S., and we are deeply honored they decided to bring it to Somerset Collection for our community,” said Nathan Forbes in a press release. He is managing partner of The Forbes Company, which owns Somerset. “They have been a model partner as we’ve worked together to support the community.”

Besides keeping its own employees busy and working, this mobile Chick-Fil-A is giving a free meal to all area doctors, nurses and medical professionals. A portion of proceeds from the truck's food sales will be donated to Techtown's Detroit Small Business Stabilization Fund.

The Chick-fil-A 18-wheeler drive-through truck is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday in front of Macy's, 2750 W. Big Beaver in Troy. The shopping center is closed, but some restaurants are open for carry-out orders, including J. Alexander's (4-8 p.m.) and P.F. Chang's (11 a.m.-9 p.m.).

