Dining and food briefs

Half-off for First Responders at Fat Daddy Hot Chicken & Waffles: This comfort food carryout restaurant offers pick-up or delivery, and is offering 50% off food for first responders in the area. The menu has hot fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffle meals, sides, desserts and a kids' menu. 18283 Fort Street, Riverview. (734) 288-3051 or fatdaddys-chicken.com.

A dish is boxed up for carry-out at Table No. 2 in Detroit. (Photo: Table No. 2)

Half-off entire menu at Table No. 2: Guests can get half off their carryout or delivery order by using the code COVID19⁣. The Avenue of Fashion restaurant is serving steaks, chops, pasta, salads and more noon-8 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550 or tablenumber2.com

Free chicken dinners at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken: Free chicken dinners while they last starting at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pick-up only; Detroit location only. 4101 Third, Detroit. (313) 818-0324.

Give a cake, get a gift at the Whitney: Buy a $40 lemon mousse torte from the Whitney's website, and the folks at the Detroit mansion-turned-restaurant will deliver it to a local senior living center. Buyers get a $20 gift card to use during their next visit to the Whitney's Katherine McGregor Dessert Parlor. Purchase at thewhitney.com/events.

Flowers for Vietnam collects for Gleaners: Popular Southwest Detroit restaurant Flowers of Vietnam is acting as as a dry goods drop of location for Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Cans, jars and boxes of food can be donated 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. The chef-driven Vietnamese restaurant is also open for curbside carryout and delivery during the same hours. 4430 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 554-2085 or flowersofvietnam.com.

Free lunch for kids at Blake's: Kids 18 and younger can get a free bagged lunch at Blake Farms, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The apple orchard, cider mill and hard cider facility is also collecting medical supply donations from the public and businesses to donate to local hospitals. Those who donate bagged items through the drive-through will get a free cup of hot cider and a doughnut. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-5343 or blakeshardcider.com.

Ten bucks off On the Border: Through Sunday, order $35 or more worth of food from On the Border and get $10 off by using the code 10OFF352GO at the time of ordering. Coupon is good for carryout and delivery orders. ontheborder.com.

Buy one, get one at Andiamo: Buy one entree and get a second one for free when ordering curbside carryout from any Andiamo restaurant. Mention BOGO when placing your order over the phone. Some restrictions may apply. Deal does not apply to grab-and-go meal packages. Andiamo is also selling $100 gift cards for $75; they'll also get 25% off bottles of wine. View menus and locations at order.andiamoitalia.com.

GoFundMe and Yelp team up to help: Restaurants nationwide are hurting because of the COVID-19 crisis, so Yelp is starting to put links for donations right on independent restaurants' Yelp pages. Yelp and GoFundMe have also pledged to match the first $1 million in donations. Learn more at blog.yelp.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/03/26/dining-calendar-carry-out-deals-feel-good-fundraisers-and-more-news/2907750001/