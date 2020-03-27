Movie star and businessman Mark Wahlberg will be in Royal Oak Saturday to give free lunch to Beaumont Hospital workers from his Wahlburgers food truck.

The famous Bostonian will be joined by his business partner, restaurateur Nino Cutraro, to pass out free meals Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaumont Hospital, which is near the Royal Oak Wahlburgers location at Woodward Corners.

"The Wahlberg family is grateful to the Beaumont Hospital employees for their hard work and dedication during this COVID-19 crisis," reads a press release issued Friday morning. "The Wahlburgers truck will return at least once a week to Beaumont throughout this crisis; times will vary to accommodate a variety of shifts."

Mark Wahlberg, waves to the crowd, Aug. 10, 2016, outside the Wahlburgers in Detroit’s Greektown. (Photo: Steve Perez, Detroit News)

Earlier this week Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford teamed up with area restaurants including the Royal Oak Wahlburgers to give free meals to hospital workers.

Mark Wahlberg, who owns the Wahlburgers bar and restaurant chain with his brothers Donnie and Paul, is no stranger to Metro Detroit and visits often when opening new area locations. Besides Royal Oak, there are Wahlburgers in Greektown and Flint. A Taylor restaurant recently closed, but according to reports another may open soon in Woodhaven.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/03/27/mark-wahlberg-give-lunch-beaumont-employees-saturday/2925261001/