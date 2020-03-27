Two Cass Corridor businesses know nothing pairs quite as well as pizza and rock and roll.

Order a gourmet pie from Midtown's Jolly Pumpkin for curbside carryout or delivery via the DoorDash app and get a vinyl record from neighboring Third Man Records for $20, while they last.

For carryout orders, Jolly Pumpkin also has a to-go license to sell its craft beers, wine and liquor. Beers are sold in growlers for $5 with a food purchase or $10 without. The limited food menu has signature pizzas (vegan cheese available), sandwiches, chicken wings and salads.

Third Man Records is offering five of the label's titles with this limited deal, including "White Blood Cells" from the White Stripes, plus the band's self-titled album. Music fans can also select "Blunderbuss" by Jack White, "Help Us Stranger" from the Raconteurs and "Double Exposure" from Kelley Stoltz.

View the menu at jollypumpkin.com and call (313) 262-6115 to place an order. Pick up at 441 W. Canfield in Detroit. Delivery is available through the DoorDash app.

