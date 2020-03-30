The latest promotional effort to uplift the local restaurant community and connect businesses with customers is Curbside Restaurant Weeks.

A play on popular Restaurant Week promotions, this effort will continue as long as it needs to as food businesses are forced to close dining rooms during the statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Any restaurant in Michigan that is open for curbside carryout service can sign up for free at bit.ly/curbsiderestaurantweeksignup.

“Restaurants and hospitality are the heartbeat and soul of most cities and this holds even more true in a city like Detroit where restaurants are primarily independently owned and operated,” said Scott Rutterbush in a press release.

He is the founder of Dine Drink Detroit production company, which hosts foodie events like Burger Battle Detroit, Taco Showdown and more. Rutterbush launched Curbside Restaurant Weeks along with local creative content agency Bureau.

“We understand that everyone is hurting right now and there are needs all around us so we decided to roll-up our sleeves, band together, and help bring something positive out of an otherwise impossible situation," Rutterbush said.

As information is rounded up, it can be found on Facebook at bit.ly/curbsiderestaurantweeks. To raise awareness, diners are asked to post photos of their takeout meal on social media with the hashtag #CurbsideDetroit.

