Folks on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, including first responders and health care workers, can get thick-crust Buddy's pizza for half the price throughout the month of April.

Show your work ID and eligible workers can get 50% off their entire order starting Wednesday and through April 30 at all locations.

Buddy's 'Two Jimmy's' pizza features barbeque chicken. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Also at Buddy's across the area, stock your fridge or freezer with the deep dish favorite by ordering it halfway baked. Order online and use the code 'halfbaked' or mention the phrase when you call in your order. Half-baked pizza orders are taken only 1-4 p.m. daily and are only available for curbside pick-up, not delivery.

Half-baked pizzas are $4 off the original price, and stay good in the fridge for 72 hours or a month in the freezer.

Visit buddyspizza.com for locations and menus.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/03/31/buddys-sells-half-baked-pizza-gives-half-off-workers/5094350002/