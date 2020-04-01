Dining and food briefs

Bacon Combo at Paesano Restaurant: Order a bowl of bacon carbonara pasta and this Ann Arbor favorite will pair it up with salad or soup and a roll, plus a copy of the book “The Best of Bacon: Select Cuts” by local author John U. Bacon. Call for vegan and gluten-free options. $32.95 per combo. Proceeds will benefit unemployed restaurant workers in the area. Beer and wine are available, too, for curbside pickup. 3411 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor. (734) 971-0484 to order, view menu at paesanoannarbor.com.

Paesano Restaurant in Ann Arbor is paring a bowl of bacon carbonara pasta with "The Best of Bacon" book. (Photo: Paesano Restaurant)

Kids eat free Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Order curbside carryout or delivery and use the code "FEFOLO" and get your kids meals free on Sundays. Daily deals available, too. Visit dickeys.com for menu and locations.

Free kids combo at Firehouse Subs: Get a complimentary kids combo meal with the purchase of a medium or large sub. Offer is good at participating locations through April and not valid for delivery orders. Visit firehousesubs.com for locations.

Buy one, get one at Olga's: Use the code OLGABOGO when ordering carryout or delivery, and get one Olga sandwich for free when you buy the first one. The deal is good through Wednesday at all 23 Olga's across the state. The restaurant chain has also expanded its delivery footprint and has lowered the minimum amount required for a delivery order. Visit olgas.com or download the Olga's app on your smartphone.

Curbside Carryout at Mabel Gray: Order food by the pint and quart from this award-winning Hazel Park restaurant, including chicken broth, marinades and sauces to help your own cooking. Some hot dinners and meal kits also offered. Food must be ordered the day before pick up. 23825 John R, Hazel Park. Visit facebook.com/mabelgrayrestaurant for specific ordering and pickup instructions.

Fresh produce boxes at Social Birmingham: This neighborhood restaurant has teamed up with La Grasso Produce to sell boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables for $10. Add a box to your carryout meal, or just call and order one on its own. 225 E. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 594-4200. Offer also available at Mex, Como's and Beau's Grillery.

Half-off for First Responders at Fat Daddy Hot Chicken & Waffles: This comfort food carryout restaurant offers pick-up or delivery, and is offering 50% off food for first responders in the area. The menu has hot fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffle meals, sides, desserts and a kids' menu. 18283 Fort Street, Riverview. (734) 288-3051 or fatdaddys-chicken.com.

Half-off entire menu at Table No. 2: Guests can get half off their carryout or delivery order by using the code COVID19⁣. The Avenue of Fashion restaurant is serving steaks, chops, pasta, salads and more noon-8 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550 or tablenumber2.com.

Flowers for Vietnam collects for Gleaners: Popular Southwest Detroit restaurant Flowers of Vietnam is acting as as a dry goods drop of location for Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. They've also been collecting for Brilliant Detroit nonprofit. Cans, jars and boxes of food can be donated 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. The chef-driven Vietnamese restaurant is also open for curbside carryout and delivery during the same hours. 4430 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 554-2085 or flowersofvietnam.com.

Free lunch for kids at Blake's: Kids 18 and younger can get a free bagged lunch at Blake Farms, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. The apple orchard, cider mill and hard cider facility is also collecting medical supply donations from the public and businesses to donate to local hospitals. Those who donate bagged items through the drive-thru will get a free cup of hot cider and a doughnut. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-5343 or blakeshardcider.com.

Buy one, get one at Andiamo: Buy one entree and get a second one for free when ordering curbside carryout from any Andiamo restaurant. Mention BOGO when placing your order over the phone. Some restrictions may apply. Deal does not apply to grab-and-go meal packages. Andiamo is also selling $100 gift cards for $75; they'll also get 25% off bottles of wine. View menus and locations at andiamoitalia.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/04/01/dining-calendar-carryout-specials-and-more-food-news/5095808002/