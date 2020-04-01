When it comes to carryout meals from restaurants, some business are offering family-sized meals or food that has staying power.

Whether daily restaurant meals aren't in your budget but you want to splurge one time, or you are just tired of cooking, here are some ideas for feeding the whole house with just one trip.

Family Dinners at Michigan & Trumbull: This Corktown pizzeria is offering a good deal for enough food to feed the family, or a hungry couple. Get a gourmet, deep-dish pizza, plus choice of side and a salad for $35. Add a bottle of wine or a six-pack of craft beer or cider for $10. Other deals and vegan options available. 1441 E. Elizabeth, Detroit. michiganandtrumbull.pizza.

Meals for Two at Grey Ghost: Get Chef Joe's meatloaf dinner for two with mashed potatoes, bacon-balsamic broccoli and mushroom gravy for $40. This popular Brush Park restaurant has a whole menu of gourmet-to-go meals and entrees, plus craft mixers for Bloody Marys, house-made tonic and ginger beer. 2-7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. only. 47 E. Watson, Detroit. ghost-to-go.square.site.

Take-and-bake at Ruckus Taco Co.: They make it, all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Get a tray of 12 enchiladas for $22, or a taco kit that makes 12 tacos for $20. Add on a quart of rice or beans for $10 each. 711 E. Eight Mile, Ferndale. (843) 814-0041.

A stuffed cabbage entree gets plated for Three Cats Cafe three-meal deal for $39.99. (Photo: Three Cats Cafe)

Three Meals at Three Cats Cafe: Chef Matt Prentice has designed an upscale carryout menu that includes three dinners, each with starter, entree and dessert for $39.99. For example, one of Thursday's meals includes vegan tomato basil soup, pan-seared Atlantic salmon with asparagus risotto and ratatouille de provence plus chocolate bread pudding. Menu offerings change often. Enjoy them upon delivery or stock in the fridge for up to six days. Guests who are 21+ and choose carryout can add a variety of wine to their order. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 900-CATS.

Mexican feast at Mojave Cantina: Chicken or steak fajitas meal ($40) or build-your-own tacos ($30) to feed the whole gang. Either comes with 10 soft flour tortillas, fixings, rice and beans and chips and salsa. Add a large guacamole or queso dip for $8.50. 48 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 291-5653.

Family Dinner at Stage Deli: Choose a family-size entree like chicken piccata, stuffed cabbage, meatloaf or more, plus your choice of two hearty sides. Add a "chunk" of chocolate cake for $5 or a bottle of wine for $15. Available 4-8 p.m. daily for carryout. 6873 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 855-6622.

Italian Feast at Sibley Gardens: Designed to feed up to groups of four, this Downriver favorite has has penne pasta bolognese with tenderloin, meatballs, sausage and baked mozzarella, plus soup or salad. Choose from chicken picante or marsala with pasta or potatoes, vegetable and soup or salad. $60. Other meal packs available. 916 W. Jefferson, Trenton. (734) 285-1707.

Sandwich Picnic at Frita Batidos: A build-your-own sandwich bar to-go with choice of chicken salsa verde and/or pulled pork for the meat, plus rice and beans side dish, salad and mini churros for dessert. $65 (feeds four). Regular menu and three-course dinners inspired by chef Eve Aronoff Fernandez's former restaurant eve also available. 117 W. Washington, Ann Arbor. fritabatidos.square.site.

Family Meals at Fresh Forage: Farm-to-table meals for groups of four, five or six includes choice of proteins, sides and sauces, all locally sourced. An a la carte carryout menu is also served. 5060 Jackson, Ann Arbor. freshforage.com.

Half-baked pizza at Buddy's: Stock your fridge or freezer with the deep dish favorite by ordering it halfway baked. Order online and use the code 'halfbaked' or mention the phrase when you call in your order. Half-baked pizzas are $4 off the original price, and stay good in the fridge for 72 hours or a month in the freezer. Half-baked pizza orders are taken only 1-4 p.m. daily and are only available for curbside pickup, not delivery. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations and menus.

