Survey: Restaurant industry estimates nearly half billion in sales lost in Michigan
Michigan restaurants lost an estimated $491 million in sales in the first three weeks of March, sccording to a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association.
It's estimated that 72,000 jobs were lost during the same time frame.
The report is the result of a survey of 5,000 restaurant owners nationwide, conducted by the NRA March 23-29.
Of those asked, just 9% of restaurant owners reported higher sales than the same time frame in 2019, and 7% said sales were the same. The remaining 84% reported a drop in sales for the last few weeks of Winter 2020. On average, they report a 43% decrease in business.
More than half of Michigan restaurant owners chose to stay open during the shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-one percent opted to temporarily close their restaurants and overall around 60% cut hours of operation and employee hours.
Nationally, the association estimates a loss of $25 billion in sales and 3 million jobs for the 22-day period last month.
