Easter and Passover are this week, both holidays known for spending with family. Easter Sunday in particular is a big day for restaurants, with brunching and dining out and everyone in their Sunday best.

This year is different, of course, with large gatherings forbidden and public dining areas closed. Restaurants and other food businesses are still offering holiday meals for curbside pickup. Contact your favorite local restaurant to see if they're doing anything special for the holiday, or browse our suggestions.

Order hot cross buns for Good Friday from Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery in Redford. (Photo: Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery)

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery: Order some sweet treats for Easter morning or after dinner. This local bakery offers pop-your-trunk pickup of food locally. Order Cadbury chocolates from the United Kingdom and other seasonal goodies, plus spiced, sweet hot cross buns, which are traditionally eaten on Good Friday. 25566 Five Mile, Redford. ackroydsbakery.com/easter.

Berkley Common: Order a roasted leg of lamb with two vegetable sides, enough for six people, for $95. A citrus-rubbed salmon meal is also available, along with desserts, craft beer by the growler, wine by the bottle and cocktail kits. Order by 2 p.m. Thursday for Sunday pickup. 3087 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 677-0795 to order and visit facebook.com/berkleycommon for full menu.

Bonefish Grill: Celebrate with seafood on Saturday or Sunday with a family feast that feeds up to five people for $49.99. Dine on wood-grilled mahi, jumbo shrimp, Caesarsalad, bacon macaroni and cheese, seasonal vegetables, bread and dessert. For carryout orders, add a bottle of wine starting at $15. Meal package available Saturday and Sunday. Locations in Troy and Novi. Visit bonefishgrill.com.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Easter dinner for four includes choice of chicken piccata or Mahi Wulfe plus fresh bread, family-style sides like Caesar salad, penne pomodoro, sauteed broccoli and chocolate dessert for $49.99. Add four New Zealand lamb chops for an additional $19.99. This deal runs through Monday. Visit carrabbas.com for the address and phone number of one of five Metro Detroit locations.

Beef short rib slow braised with dates, orange, lemon and lime is available for pick up at Cornman Farms in Dexter. (Photo: Zingerman's Cornman Farms)

Cornman Farms: Enjoy a Passover meal with Chef Kieron's Moroccan braised short rib with tzimmes, a traditional Jewish sweet dish. Meal is $40 and serves two. Additions available. Order through 9 a.m. Sunday. 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. https://shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Detroit BBQ Company: Family meals include cheesy potatoes, garlic green beans, cornbread and your choice of entree: slab of ribs and pound of sausage or 3 pounds of ham for $50 (feeds 4-5). Individual plates sold for $15. Place order by 3 p.m. Thurs. Pick up 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun. 711 E. 8 Mile, Ferndale. Order via Facebook at facebook.com/Detbbqco.

Hungary Rhapsody: Choose a family-style dinner featuring two or three meats for $60-$72, or order Easter dinner a la carte from options like breaded pork chops, chicken paprikash, goulash, filet mignon and more. Orders can be picked up on Saturday or Sunday. 14315 Northline, Southgate. (734) 283-9622.

Jelly and Jams: This family-run catering company has your Easter meal covered with a large menu of dishes. Choose from brunch and dinner foods like crust-less quiche, breakfast potatoes, Detroit sausage links, Greek lamb meatballs, farro salad and an array of desserts, all priced to feed four. Order by 3 p.m. Thursday and pick up on Saturday. 811 W. Square Lake Road, Troy. Text or call (248) 895-8376 or (248) 842-3661.

Joe Muer: Order brunch packages with crepes, smoked salmon, pastries and more for $34 per person or dinner bundles with Dearborn-brand ham, Atlantic crab-stuffed flounder and more at $48 per person (four person minimum). Bottles of wine available for add-ons. Order by Wednesday for Saturday pickup. Place order with Bloomfield Hills location and pick up there or at Joe Muer in Renaissance Center. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

Mario's Detroit: A full Easter dinner to feed 8-10 people for $125 with choice of honey-glazed ham or chicken marsala with sides of mashed potatoes, penne pasta, vegetables, salad and dessert. Curbside pickup on Saturday or Sunday. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

Paesano Restaurant in Ann Arbor is offering carryout Easter feasts including leg of lamb dinners for $20 per person. (Photo: Paesano Restaurant)

Paesano Restaurant: Choose an entree of lemon chicken with butter sauce ($18), sliced ham ($18) or leg of lamb with mint-peppercorn gremolata ($20). Each come with vegetable sides, salad, roll and butter, plus choice of dessert. Pick up on Sunday. 3411 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor. (734) 971-0484.

Regal Craft Food and Drink: Prime rib Easter dinner with house-made kielbasa, potatoes, vegetable sides, salads and dessert. Sold in feasts for two, four or eight. Add-ons and wine available. Order through Friday and pick up on Sunday. 48810 Hayes, Macomb. (586) 991-7943 or info@regalecraftfood.com.

Buy Photo This is the exterior of Regale Craft Food & Drink on the SE corner of Hayes Rd. and 22 Mile Rd. in the Farmbrooke shopping plaza in Macomb. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Republica: Get a bunny brunch delivered to your door that includes crust-less vegetable quiche, honey ham, sweet bread, fresh fruit, banana cake and DIY mimosas for $125. Feeds four. Order by Thursday. 1999 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley. (248) 268-3175 or email Republicaberkley@gmail.com.

Table No. 2: This Avenue of Fashion restaurant is crafting grilled chicken breast with a barbecue Faygo sauce, smoked salmon with lobster sauce, sliced ham, shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, potatoes, green beans, roasted corn confetti, dinner rolls and apple pie. Meals are $25 per person with a four person minimum. Pick up Saturday or Sunday. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550 or tablenumber2.com.

