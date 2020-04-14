Bar and restaurant owners and employees have launched a petition asking to be allowed, temporarily, to sell single-serve alcoholic drinks to go in Michigan. The request comes as the virus pandemic has many businesses shut down or suffering from slowed sales due to social distancing measures.

"Governor Gretchen Whitmer ... on behalf of restaurant and bar owners, operators, and employees, we are urging the State of Michigan to enact a temporary executive order to allow for the sale of safely packaged single-serving cocktails and/or beer, wine, and spirits from licensed establishments during the covid-19 pandemic," the group asks in the Change.org online petition.

A cocktail from Savant restaurant in Midtown Detroit. (Photo: Savant)

Signed by more than two dozen restaurant, bar and distillery owners and others in the state's bar industry, the petition was launched last week and has gained nearly 5,000 online signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission, however, maintains its stance that selling single-serve drinks to go is "not legal."

"It's never been allowed, and it is not the intent of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to take a look at it," said MLCC public information officer Jeannie Vogel in an email to The Detroit News. "It is not good public policy."

The petition points to reports of laws that have been temporary relaxed in other states, including Ohio where restaurants with liquor licenses can sell up to two, sealed alcoholic beverages per order.

"We sincerely hope the governor will look to what is working in other states and enact a a fair and reasonable executive order immediately that will remain in effect until restrictions are fully lifted," said Robyn Cleveland of Norden Spirits. "Even when restaurants and bars are allowed to open back up we expect there will still be restrictions on the amount of customer capacity. Lengthening this order to carry on through those times will also be helpful."

Besides selling an alcoholic beverage with a carryout order of food, the petition supporters hope this will get come craft cocktail bartenders back to work.

"Being able to sell cocktails to go will potentially give myself and other bartenders the opportunity to work," said Shane Bang, a bartender at a few area bars, all temporarily closed. "With the uncertainty of unemployment that so many industry folks are experiencing, I think that’s pretty huge. We’d be able to do the prep — syrups, cordials etc. — and bottling. Also, the revenue for the establishment would help ensure that I will have a place of employment when all is said and done."

The MLCC this week did offer some relief for liquor license holders who are struggling with cash flow during the pandemic. The commission will buy back booze that was purchased by on-premise license holders before March 16.

Approved establishments have until 90 days after the emergency order is lifted to repay the state for the advance or return the spirits.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/04/14/restaurants-ask-sell-single-serve-drinks-go/2985718001/