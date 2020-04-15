While they can't have their dining rooms open for customers, many local restaurants are ramping up carryout and delivery efforts, and this includes selling groceries to customers.

Order a couple hot entrees and add a few dry good items like rice or flour, or pick up one of the many produce packs available at restaurants in the area. Here are a dozen spots across town to get you started.

For those in dire need of fresh food, remember Forgotten Harvest has a network of more than 250 partners across the area, plus mobile pantries on the go, to help distribute goods to the population of people who are food insecure. Find a schedule of pantry locations at forgottenharvest.org/covid19.

Mercato by SheWolf: Get ready-to-cook meals from this popular Italian restaurant's menu, wine and pantry items like freshly milled all-purpose flour, olive oil, some produce, cookies and other sweets. 438 Selden, Detroit. Browse menus and read curbside pick up information at shewolfdetroit.com.

Folk in Corktown is selling fresh produce and other groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Folk Detroit)

Farm Boxes and more Folk Detroit: Corktown cafe Folk and its sister restaurant next door, Mink, are selling boxes of groceries like the "greens and grains' which has two bunches greens, potatoes, onions, carrots, fresh herbs, a quart grains, two pounds of cooking beans and organic chicken stock for $35. They also have a la carte dairy products, produce, meat, pasta, seafood and beer and wine. Some items can be delivered by DoorDash. 1701 Trumbull, Detroit. Visit folkdetroit.com to order curbside or delivery.

Rocco's Italian Deli: This Cass Corridor sandwich shop is also a small market selling meats and cheeses by the pound, plus bread, gourmet condiments, chips, pantry items, beer and wine and take-and-bake meals. 3627 Cass, Detroit. (313) 315-3033 or roccosdetroit.com for curbside pickup and delivery options.

Marrow: One half popular chef-driven restaurant and the other side a neighborhood butcher shop, Marrow is currently operating as the latter. Order house-made beef bolognese, jowl bacon, pork bell and other butcher board items, plus eggs, cheese, condiments, preserves and more. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Visit marrowdetroit.com for pickup and delivery options.

Grill Box at the Whitney: This popular upscale restaurant has partnered with Fairway Packing to offer two 14-ounce USDA Prime New York strip steaks, a jar of grilling steak seasoning, a bottle of Whitney Celebration Champagne and a $50 gift card for later for $100. For every package sold, the Whitney will give a $100 gift card to a support staff member of Henry Ford Hospital in Dearborn. Place your order via e-mail at info@thewhitney.com.

Living Zen Organics: The basement cafe of the Detroit Zen Center is selling vegan meals to go — including their nourishing and popular mermaid stew — plus pantry items like bulk grains, nuts, seeds, dried fruit, teas, spices and herbs. 3030 Casmere, Hamtramck. (313) 366-7738 or info@detroitzencenter.org to place order, detroitzencenter.org to view menu.

Dockside menu at Voyager: Besides a menu of prepared seafood dishes like jumbo lump crab roll and New England clam chowder, this award-winning Ferndale restaurant is selling provisions like sourdough bread, eggs, toilet paper, coffee and more plus fresh seafood and produce like basil, potatoes, onions, mushrooms, citrus and more. 600 Vester, Detroit. (248) 658-4999 or visit voyagerferndale.com for curbside and delivery options.

Fresh produce boxes at Social Birmingham: This neighborhood restaurant has teamed up with La Grasso Produce to sell boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables for $10. Add a box to your carryout meal, or just call and order one on its own. Social also has burger boxes for $20 with all the groceries you need to prepare four cheeseburgers at home. 225 E. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 594-4200. Produce also available at Mex, Como's and Beau's Grillery.

Benstein Grille: This neighborhood restaurant has comfort foods like burgers, pasta and salads, plus soups and sauces sold by the quart. Benstein also has some grocery items like flour, yeast, sugar, meats, dairy, produce, dry goods, Bloody Mary mix by the liter, paper goods and latex gloves. 2435 Benstein, Commerce Township. (248) 624-4100 or www.bensteingrille.com for pick up.

Groceries at Weber's: This Ann Arbor staple has set up grocery sales to not only serve the community but keep staff employed. The website offers produce, meat, dairy, baked goods, beverages, pasta, condiments and just about anything you'd need to cook or bake at home. Restaurant kitchen is open for carryout, too, and is offering discounts for first responders and medical professionals. 3050 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 769-2500 or webersfoodpick-up.com.

Chef's Market Mitchell's Fish Market: This national restaurant chain with locations in Livonia, Rochester Hills and Lansing has chef's market with dairy, produce, ingredients for baking, steaks and fresh seafood. Mitchell's also serves their their restaurant menu for carryout or delivery, including family-sized meals. Visit mitchellsfishmarket.com for menus and locations.

Potbelly Pantry: Buy meats, cheeses, chicken salad, tuna salad and more in bulk and make your own Potbelly sandwich favorites at home. They also sell buns, flat breads, condiments, cookies, chips and bottled beverages. Visit potbelly.com for locations and delivery and carryout options.

Beyond Juice: This juice and smoothie chain is selling ingredient kits for taco night, essential produce, charcuterie, gluten-free or groceries a la carte. Visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com or download the smartphone app for ordering information and locations.

Melody Baetens

