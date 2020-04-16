Detroit-based coffee consultancy and roaster Coffeehaus has launched a Hospitality Support Blend program to create private label blends for Detroit restaurants that are closed or have reduced staff and hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The roasters have teamed up with around 40 small businesses so far, and most are restaurants within the city. Buy a bag of beans from Coffeehaus' website and 50% of sales will go towards the restaurant.

Coffeehaus is selling private label bags of coffee to raise funds for Detroit-area restaurants (Photo: Coffeehaus)

Coffeehaus will roll out new partners as the days go on and have started with Corktown cafe Brooklyn Street Local, Capitol Park's new Lebanese spot Leila, and Rocco's Italian Deli of Cass Corridor. Other partners include West Village's Marrow, vegan diner Chili Mustard Onions and Corktown hangouts UFO Factory and Detroit Institute of Bagels.

"We hope to use this as a way to simultaneously financially support, as well as spread the word about our favorite businesses while we go through this difficult lockdown nationwide," said Coffeehaus' Felix McCarthy.

All the bags contain the same blend: 60% Guatemala San Pedro La Laguna and 40% Brazil Luiz Carlos beans, and have notes of pink grapefruit, green grapes, piloncillo and chocolate. They can be shipped ground or as whole beans, but Coffeehaus recommends ordering them as whole beans for ultimate freshness.

Each 8-ounce bag is $20. Visit coffeeha.us/shop to purchase.

