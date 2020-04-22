Dining and food news

Detroit Pistons launch restaurant database: To help spread the word about which local restaurants are open for carryout and delivery business, the Detroit Pistons have launched "Open for Business" at www.pistons.com/open. Users can search by business name, city or delivery options to browse restaurants, and businesses can also sign up to have their information included.

La Joya cocktail from Standby in downtown Detroit . (Photo: Haley Scott)

Detroit bars make list: Two of Detroit's craft cocktail lounges — Sugar House in Corktown and Standby in the Belt in downtown Detroit —were named on the national Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's list of the Best American Cocktail Bar, central division. The organization also named Candy Bar inside the Siren Hotel and the Library at the Detroit Club on the list of the Best American Hotel Bars and Grey Ghost was named as one of the country's best Restaurant Bars, all for the central division. Visit talesofthecocktail.org for details and more winners.

Coast app lists local restaurants: This database lets users know which area restaurants are open for carryout and delivery of food, meal kits and beer and wine. Businesses can also sign up to be listed. Visit coastapp.com/takeoutcovid/dtw.

Better Health stores are on Instacart and Grubhub: Area locations of Better Health stores have teamed up with Grubhub to deliver their deli food and grab-and-go cuisine as well as Instacart for grocery delivery. The stores are stocked with fresh meat, produce, pantry items, wine, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Visit instacart.com/the-better-health-store or thebetterhealthstore.com.

Coffeehaus creates blends for Detroit restaurants: Detroit-based coffee consultancy and roaster Coffeehaus has launched a Hospitality Support Blend program to create private label blends for Detroit restaurants like Brooklyn Street Local, Leila, UFO Factory, Chili Mustard Onions and others. These blends are sold on their website and half of sales benefit the restaurants which are struggling now because of the pandemic. Visit coffeeha.us/shop to purchase.

First responder discount at Center Street Grille: Call for curbside carryout from this Northville restaurant and add beer or wine to-go with your order. First responders and health care workers get 20% off when they show their badge. 135 N. Center, Northville. (248) 924-3135.

Order salt water taffy, fudge and other Mackinaw Island treats online from Devon’s. (Photo: Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge)

Order Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge online: It may be a while before you can head north to Mackinac Island, but Devon’s Mackinac Island Fudge Company has their sweet treats available for purchase online. Shop more than 50 varieties of famous Mackinac Island fudge, salt water taffy and popcorn at mackinacfudgeco.com. Use the code VACATION for 10% off.

Better Made looking for ‘Mother of the Year’: The Detroit potato chip company wants to hear from you about why your mom is the best. Write a short essay 150 words or less and send it along with a photo to Better Made by May 8. All entries will be posted to the Better Made website, and one winner will get a sampler box of Better Made products. The winner will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 10. To enter, send your essay and photo to info@bettermadesnackfoods.com or by mail at Better Made Mother’s Day Contest, 10148 Gratiot, Detroit, MI 48213. Entries can also be posted on the Better Made Facebook page at facebook.com/bettermade.

Pay-it-forward at Genitti's Hole-in-the-Wall: This banquet center, dinner theater and restaurant has started a "pay-it-forward" delivery service. Anyone can call and pay for meals for area health care workers and Genetti's will deliver the food. Customers can even specify which doctor's office or hospital where they would like the meals sent. 108 E. Main, Northville. (248) 349-0522.

Melody Baetens

