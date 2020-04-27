Hazel, Ravines and Downtown has been temporarily closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this week owners of the eclectic Birmingham restaurant announced they would return Friday with a dish that was the star of last year's summer service: lobster.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown will sell lobster rolls curbside starting Friday. (Photo: Hazel, Ravines and Downtown)

Order freshly made lobster rolls hot or cold, or opt for the do-it-yourself kit with all the ingredients and instructions on how to assemble. Gluten-free lobster roll options are on deck as well. Rolls are $24 each, $41 for two or $54 for three.

The curbside carryout menu also offers lobster bisque, crab dip, peel-and-eat shrimp, whitefish pate and cole slaw. Hazel, Ravines and Downtown has a to-go license, so its selection of bottled beer and wines can be scooped up, too. Delivery is available to those close enough.

The restaurant is known for its raw bar, along with comfort classics and trendy dishes. Last summer they had success with a weeks-long lobster takeover, and earlier this year they shook off the winter blahs with a stone crab feature.

“We wanted to offer something special,” said co-owner Beth Hussey in a press release. “When life gives you lemons, you eat lobster.”

Starting Friday, order online at HRD.Kitchen or call (248) 671-1714. Hazel, Ravines and Downtown is at 1 Peabody in downtown Birmingham.

