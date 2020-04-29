Restaurant and Food News

Atlas Wholesale opens to the public: One of the area’s largest food distributors is expanding beyond restaurants to include service to the general public with their new Marketplace Direct program. Customers can shop online and buy bulk orders of food and other household items at wholesale prices for delivery ($450 minimum order) or pick up ($100 minimum). Pickup locations are across Metro Detroit. Visit atlaswholesalefood.com.

Get bulk food from Atlas Wholesale like this breakfast box from Dearborn Brand. Orders must be at least $100 for pickup and $450 for delivery. (Photo: Atlas Wholesale)

Valentine bourbon raises funds for hospitality workers: Through the sales of their elite, 12-year-old, single barrel bourbon, Valentine Distilling Co. of Ferndale has raised more than $12,000 to support hospitality workers during the COVID-19 shutdown. The special 137.6-proof cask yielded 62 bottles and 50 were sold at $350 each. The mark-up went to support Michigan workers in the service industry. Visit ValentineDistilling.com for more information.

Wingman Water benefits Beaumont fund: Michigan sparkling water company Wingman Water is selling their electrolyte-infused sparkling water and giving 100% of proceeds to Beaumont Heath’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Get the water by the case via delivery or curbside pickup. Choose grapefruit, lime or original for $30 a case at katerwingman.com.

BOGO at Mario’s Italian Restaurant: Order carryout meals and get one free with each one you buy from this longstanding Italian spot, 3-8 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Includes wine up to $50 value, but excludes shellfish. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails offers meal kits and boxes: Popular Midtown restaurant Chartreuse is offering curbside pickup 3-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday including kits to make Caesar salads or their famous twice-cooked egg dish. They also have beer and wine to go and box meals, like the Ocean Box with two crab cakes, phyllo-wrapped salmon, sides and dessert for $70. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. chartreusekc.com/curbside-carryout.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/04/29/dining-and-food-briefs-atlas-wholesale-opens-public/3041188001/