When the stay-at-home order hit Michigan to help slow the spread of COVID-19, some restaurants leaned on delivery and carryout orders, and others decided to close for the safety of staff and other reasons.

Popular Corktown business Mudgie's Deli and Wine Bar has been closed since mid-March, but this week announced the start of its curbside pickup of both the restaurant menu and grocery items, including beer and wine.

Do you miss Mudgie's? The Corktown deli has reopened for carryout service for prepared food and groceries. (Photo: Mudgie's Deli)

If you've dearly missed the Honey Bee salad or Madill roasted turkey breast sandwich, it's all available for online ordering at mudgiesdeli.com, or you can call in a prepared food order at (313) 961-2000. You can even snatch up an entire jar of Mudgie's pickles for $8, plus there's a whole list of Reuben sandwiches, the kids' menu and starters like dill pickle hummus and olive tapanade.

Grocery orders, which should be placed separately from prepared food orders, are taken online only by 4 p.m. each day for the next day's pick-up. Grab items to help you with your home cooking like buttermilk, marinated red peppers, roasted garlic and Mudgie's house dressings, plus produce, deli, dairy and bread.

Delivery service is expected to come down the line.

Mudgie's Deli, 1300 Porter in Detroit, isn't the only area restaurant that has returned for carryout service after several weeks of laying low due to coronavirus concerns.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham is returning Friday with a lobster roll menu after being closed since mid-March. Mexican restaurants Mi Pueblo in Southwest Detroit and El Charro locations in Fraser, Troy and St. Clair Shores also reopened this week.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/04/30/mudgies-back-carryout-sandwiches-and-groceries/3056810001/