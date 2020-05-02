Early May is usually a festive time in Southwest Detroit.

The annual Cinco de Mayo parade, which spans nearly three miles down W. Vernor is not happening this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, and all the shopping promotions, margarita sales, small business boosting and cultural events that go with it are also off the table.

Buy Photo From left, head cashier Analicia Lopez fills carry out orders while Alexandra Garcia takes orders on the phone at Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Detroit on April 30, 2020. The restaurant has been closed since the coronavirus outbreak but opened this week for carry out business, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“Cinco de Mayo, that was a huge day for us business-wise, but honestly it was because of the alcohol sales – obviously we sold a lot of food, as well – but it was just crowded and overwhelming in here,” says Andres Lopez of his family’s restaurant Mi Pueblo, a popular Mexican spot near Springwells Village in Detroit.

This year the restaurant won’t have the fiesta that it usually banks on. Their long tables and colorful dining rooms that attract families and groups will be empty, with no margaritas, micheladas or cerveza. In fact, up until the last week in April, the large and colorful restaurant and its express outpost across the street have been closed since the start of the shelter-in-place order out of safety concerns.

Last Monday Mi Pueblo launched carryout service and delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“Down here in Southwest lately, especially the past two weeks, it just seemed like people were out and about,” said Lopez. He said he was at the restaurant cleaning and doing some minor repairs and the phone would ring all day from people hoping to get their favorite Mi Pueblo dishes.

“The outcome is actually better than what we expected,” he said of the newly instated carryout model.

Buy Photo Head cashier Analicia Lopez fills carry out orders at Taqueria Mi Pueblo in Detroit on April 30, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

For now, Mi Pueblo is open for carryout 11 a.m.-10 p.m. with a menu of quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas, burritos and other house specialties, including tacos by the 10-pack with soft corn or flour tortillas and your choice of meat.

To help with your home celebration, Xochi's Gift Shop, 3437 Bagley, is selling a "Fiesta in a Box" with Mexican bingo cards, a colorful sarape, mini sombrero, paper flowers, fiesta beads and other party supplies, including a pair of clay jarritos for Mexican drinks.

Call them at (313) 841-6410 to order in advance and schedule a time for a local delivery or curbside pick-up.

Get your Cinco de Mayo 2020 T-shirt — which has a sugar skull wearing a medical mask with an Old English "D" on it — at Shop Screen Printing, 3444 Bagley, plus coffee mugs and other items. Visit theshirthustle.com or call (313) 649-9847 to get your order curbside.

Shop Screen Printing on Bagley is selling this Cinco de Mayo 2020 shirt that can be ordered for curbside pick up. (Photo: Shop Screen Printing)

For your Cinco de Mayo home fiesta Tuesday (and beyond), here's a quick guide to some restaurants in Southwest Detroit and the vicinity open for carryout.

Armando's Mexican Restaurant: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and taco Tuesday all in one shot with Armando's corn or flour shell tacos, plus tamales, tostadas, taco salads and more. 4242 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 554-0666 or order delivery on Uber Eats.

El Asador Steakhouse: This chef-driven Mexican steakhouse has classic dishes like enchiladas and floutas as well as signature items including salmon al horno with white rice and a lobster cream sauce. If your order is $15 or more, get a free guacamole for Cinco de Mayo. 1312 Springwells, Detroit. (313) 297-2360.

A carryout order of grilled steak tacos from El Nacimiento in Southwest Detroit. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

El Nacimiento: Besides a large menu with Mexican breakfast, soups, sandwiches, fajitas, tacos, Mexican dinners and more, this neighborhood favorite has a family meal deal with 20 tacos, rice, beans, chips and salsa for $35. 7400 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 554-1790 or delivery via GrubHub.

El Rancho: Serving since 1983, this restaurant was advertising a free roll of toilet paper with every order more than $20. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, seafood, traditional favorites and family meals. 5900 Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 843-2151.

El Salpicon: This tropical seafood bar and restaurant is serving some of their specials for the holiday, including a Mexican food tray with spicy shrimp, rice and a ceviche-style dish. They'll also prepare micheladas to-go. 8600 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 914-2214.

Evie's Tamales: This longstanding tamale go-to just reopened for carryout business late last week. Known for opening early and closing early (6 p.m, or 3 p.m. on Sundays), Evie's has full breakfast and dinner menus, but the beans, chicken or cheese tamales are what this small spot is known for. 3454 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 843-5056.

La Jalisciense Supermercado y Taqueria: Mexican breakfast, carnitas, chicarron, menudo, botanas, tortas and meet by the pound are sold at this restaurant inside of a grocery store. 3923 Vernor, Detroit. (313) 551-0522. Order pickup or delivery via GrubHub.

Las Cazuelas Grill: House specalities are tortas, botanas, tacos, floutas and sopes. 4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit. (Other locations in Melvindale and Southfield) lascazuelasgrill.net.

Los Altos Taqueria and Restaurant: Load up on botanas, soups, salad, tortas, combo meals or mixed plates that feed the family. 7056 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 841-3109.

Mexican Village: One of the oldest restaurants in the neighborhood is open daily for carryout service 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Village favorites include an enchilada trio, chaulpas, chimichangas, tamales, plus combo plates and more. 2600 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 237-0333.

Mi Pueblo: This Mexican restaurant recently fired the grill back up for carryout orders after closing in mid-May. They have a huge menu with a variety of tacos, botanas, burritos, "gringa" food and vegetarian options. 7278 Dix, Detroit. (313) 841-3315 or (313) 914-4111. Delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Mexican seafood restaurant El Salpicon is open for carryout on Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo. (Photo: R.R.Noble)

Señor Lopez: A Mexican staple on Michigan Avenue. Offering delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates. Detroit's first responders can show their badge and get 30% off their total bill. 7146 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 551-0685.

Tamaleria Nuevo Leon: Chicken, pork, bean or cheese and jalapeno tamales, plus even a sweet variety. 2669 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 962-8066

Taqueria y Cenaduria Triángulo Dorado: A newer restaurant known for gorditas, menudo, tacos, burritos and more. They're also selling food bundles with recipes for customers to prepare Mexican cuisine at home. 8065 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 652-5247.

Taqueria El Rey: They're known for their grilled chicken here, but El Rey also has barbacoa, chorizo, carnitas, tripe and other meats, plus tacos, tortas burritos and more. 4730 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit. (313) 357-3094.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

