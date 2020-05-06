Restaurant and Food News

Noble Fish and White Wolf Patisserie now deliver: Get sushi, pastries and even groceries delivered from these two Clawson favorites if you live within 15 miles and your order is $50 or more. Place order by 4 p.m Tuesday for Wednesday delivery, or by 4 p.m. Saturday for Sunday delivery. Visit noble-wolf-delivery.square.site/ to shop.

Free meals for first responders at Sonic: Show your badge proving you are employed as a first responder at an area Sonic restaurant and workers will get a free meal and an N95 mask. Offer is valid at Sonic locations in Lincoln Park, Southgate, Westland and Monroe.

Edo Ramen celebrates with Kamayan feast: To celebrate Mother's Day and its 2-year anniversary, Royal Oak restaurant Edo Ramen is offering a Filipino Kamayan feast to-go. Choose four entrees from a list that includes beef tapa, pork tocino, longonisa sausage, lechon (pork belly), sisig, adobo or daing bangus (milk fish). Dinners include four fried eggs, white rice and a pint of ube or green tea ice cream. Meals are $59.99 and feed 4-6 people. 4313 W .13 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 556-5775.

Deals at Buddy's Pizza: Through Sunday, get $5 off an order of $25 or more by ordering online and using the code 5OFF25 when checking out. Buddy's is also offering free delivery through DoorDash. Visit buddyspizza.com/order-online.

Joe Muer Bloomfield Hills started serving lobster rolls this week. (Photo: Joe Muer Bloomfield Hills)

Lobster rolls and more at Joe Muer: Some spring seafood dishes have been added to Joe Muer Bloomfield Hills’ carryout menu for a limited time, including sautéed or beer battered perch with whipped mashed potatoes ($30) and Maine lobster rolls with fries ($24), plus sides like creamed spinach, stewed tomatoes and fried Brussels sprouts. Order directly from the restaurant and get 25% off. You can also order bottles of wine for curbside carryout. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

Forgotten Harvest feeds those in need: Those who are in need of food can find Forgotten Harvest mobile pantries this week at Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 143 Oneida in Pontiac, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, and at Wayne County Community College, 5901 Conner in Detroit, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. Find them 9 a.m-1 p.m. every Friday at Gompers Elementary and Middle School at 14550 Burt in Detroit. Visit forgottenharvest.org/find-food for a full list of times, dates and locations.

Wahlburgers feeds frontline workers: This week Detroit-area Wahlburger restaurants sent hundred of meals to local hospitals, fire fighters, police and EMS workers. The effort is part of the national company's #WhateverYouNeed campaign that is feeding workers in several states, including Michigan.

Olga's launches 'Feed a Hero': To help get meals to those working on the front lines of the virus pandemic, Olga's Kitchen has launched a "Feed a Hero" program, providing a platform to take donations from customers. For every $10 donated on the mobile app or at order.olgas.com, the restaurant group will get a boxed meal into the hands of a frontline worker.

Buy two doner kebabs, get one free: As a thank you to customers, Bosnian favorite Balkan House restaurant is offering a deal to customers: buy two doner kebabs and get one free. Offer is good for carryout at both locations through Tuesday. 3028 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 262-6234. 314 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-4920.

