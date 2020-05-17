Beef and other meat is currently in short supply due to shutdowns at production plants.

Some grocery stores are limiting how much one person can purchase, and in early May several Wendy's restaurants nationwide were completely out of beef. With the future of accessibility to meat uncertain, now is as good of a time as any to start adding more vegetarian fare into your diet.

Curry yaki udon with pan-fried udon noodles and a fragrant curry sauce with pickled ginger, green onions, fresno peppers and roasted tofu. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

Area restaurants can help. While some vegan spots like Seva in Detroit and Inn Season Cafe Royal Oak are temporarily closed, Metro Detroit has a bounty of choices for those on a meat-free diet, from healthy dishes to plant-based versions of really good junk food.

Here are some suggestions among independent restaurants open for carryout and delivery service in Metro Detroit.

Detroit Vegan Soul: The city's go-to for home style, plant-based dishes. DVS has closed its east side location, but is serving curbside carryout of tofu "catfish" sandwiches, almond tempeh with a mushroom gravy and a soul platter with mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, maple-glazed yams, black eyed peas and a cornbread muffin. They also have meal deals, family packs and desserts. 19614 Grand River, Detroit. detroitvegansoul.com.

Chili Mustard Onions: Serving plant-based coney dogs, Big Mac-style burgers, gyros and more, this Midtown spot closed in early April but is reopening Monday for carryout. 3411 Brush, Detroit. (313) 462-4949.

Ima: This Japanese noodle favorite has a lot of vegan and vegetarian options not only for their hot bowls of udon and ramen, but the Midtown location also serves a karaage fried tofu sandwich that folks rave about. 4870 Cass, Detroit. 32203 John R, Madison Heights. imanoodles.com.

The Kitchen by Cooking with Que: Vegan lemon pound cake, anyone? This plant-based, healthy cafe serves Buffalo cauliflower tacos, a vegan fish sandwich and their "oh kale yeah" burger with a Beyond Meat patty. There's also a place to sign up on their website to pay for meals that Chef Que will send to local first responders. 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. thekitchenbycwq.com.

A vegan sandwich from Nosh Pit in Hamtramck. (Photo: Nosh Pit)

Nosh Pit: You can also help others via the "Nosh Care" program at this Hamtramck spot and roving food truck, which is used to the carryout game. Think vegan grilled cheese sandwiches, meatless sloppy Joes and coney carrot dogs. Visit their website to order curbside carryout or delivery, or sign up to help someone else in need get food or groceries. 2995 Yemans, Hamtramck. noshpitdetroit.com

Pink Flamingo To-Go: A farm-to-table carryout restaurant with easy online ordering for pick up or delivery, Pink Flamingo even sells some groceries. They have a barbecue jackfruit sandwich kit, rice bowls, vegetable empanadas and some meat dishes, too. 17740 Woodward, Detroit. guerrillafooddetroit.com/pink-flamingo-to-go.

Ale Mary's Beer Hall: People go to this Royal Oak spot for two main reasons: the huge beer selection and the massive vegan menu. You can still get both with curbside carryout, including the vegan chicken-and-waffles dish, a Mediterranean bowl with tofu and tacos made with Impossible chorizo. 316 S. Main. Royal Oak. alemarysbeer.com

Bobcat Bonnie's: The menu at this local chain isn't strictly vegetarian, but there are a lot of options including a vegan "chicken" avocado sandwich, the Impossible burger and a kale salad. The Ferndale location is offering carryout 240 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. bobcatbonnies.com.

Chive en Casa: Formerly Chive Kitchen, Chive en Casa is now a carryout and catering hub. Order made-from-scratch vegan comfort food or vegan-friendly groceries 24 hours in advance, and pick up at Chive. 33043 Grand River, Farmington. chivekitchen.com.

Shimmy Shack: It's all plant-based and gluten free at the Shimmy Shack, which is open for carryout and delivery right now. They're slinging burgers and fries, falafel, chili, nachos, cookies and even dairy-free shakes. 1440 Sheldon, Plymouth. (734) 228-5990. shimmyshack.com.

Falafel pita from Shimmy Shack, a vegan food truck and restaurant in Plymouth. (Photo: Courtesy of Shimmy Shack)

Garrido's Bistro: A Latin American cafe known for shareable, decadent milk shakes, Garrido's also has a vegetarian block of its menu with panchos made with plantain chips, macaroni and cheese and a build-your-own arepas. 19605 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. garridosbistro.com.

Terry's Terrace: Besides steaks, seafood and pasta, this east side favorite has en entire vegan menu. It's in the same family of restaurants as Ale Mary's, so it's similar, and includes vegan tacos, coneys, fries, grain bowls and even some kids' items. 36470 Jefferson, Harrison Township. terrystime.com.

